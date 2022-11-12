This 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Woodie Wagon Will Get You Into Surfing

Here’s something that you probably won’t see every day – a 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Woodie station wagon that appears to be in pretty decent shape, considering it’s been decades since it was repainted and refurbished.
Chassis 99A1186914 here was produced at Ford’s Iron Mountain Body Plant in Dearborn, Michigan. Presumably, it has been refurbished sometime in the mid-1990s, with Heiden’s Woodworking of Vista, California doing the woodwork around the same time.
The current owner bought the vehicle around 21 years ago. Now, the car is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, and it even managed to spark a little bidding war.
This Ford wagon is powered by a 239ci flathead V8 engine paired with a column-shifted three-speed manual transmission, which can move the car towards a hypothetical top speed of 100 mph (161 km/h), based on the speedometer.
The chrome front grille with red accents complements the red-painted 15” steel wheels with chrome trim rings and hubcaps. Some other exterior features include a brown vinyl roof, a roof rack, and a windshield visor. Last but not least, how can we forget the rather adequate “TOOTHPK” plates?
Inside, the three rows of bench seats are all trimmed with brown Naugahyde upholstery, providing passengers with six lap belts. Worth mentioning is that there’s a tear in the driver’s seat back.
Other than that, the car is showing its age – it has some paint chips here and there, a leak from an oil return line, and some corrosion on various fasteners in the engine bay. It’s far from perfect, and yes, it needs some work. But at the end of the day, it’ll most likely make someone happy – someone who also likes surfing, since the car will bring along a Jacobs surfboard to sweeten the deal.
Bidders went as high as $32,500 by the time of writing. This Ford Woodie wagon is located in Cardiff By The Sea, California, with the auction ending in about 4 days.
