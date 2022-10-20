Porsche Unveils Bespoke 911 Carrera Panamericana, Pays Tribute to Classic 356 S Cabriolet

Back in 1952, Porsche decided to enter the Carrera Panamericana race in Mexico, tasking the now classic 356 S Cabriolet with putting on a 1,864-mile (3,000 km) show across Mexico. Back then, the international press called the “La Carrera Panamericana” the most challenging race in the world, where over half of the participants didn’t even finish because of the harsh conditions and various other dangers.
Not only did you have hundreds of fans hugging the side of the road, but also obstacles such as cliffs and potholes (not the small kind).
The German carmaker entered two cars in that race – the no.10 Porsche 356 S Coupe and the no.11 356 S Cabriolet. The latter went on to win its category and finished eighth overall in the race, while averaging 105 mph (169 kph). Also, the fact that it had an automatic gearbox turned out to be a massive advantage.
“As the driver braked and [decelerated] hard for a corner with his left foot, he could accelerate with the right foot, causing an automatic downshift and the desired boost,” explained Porsche.
Today, we finally have an homage to that iconic 356 S Cabriolet in the shape of this one-of-one Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana, commissioned by Porsche Latin America. Visually, the car stands out thanks to its Gentian Blue Metallic paint and 20/21-inch Turbo wheels.
Other highlights include the Graffiti Gray convertible top, side lollipop with the number 11, custom headrest with bespoke embroidery, a white rear lid, plus various other decorative logos.
Now, while its official moniker doesn’t include the letter ‘S’, this is, in fact, a 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, which retails for upwards of $135,800 in the United States. In terms of performance, it packs 443 hp and 390 lb-ft (528 Nm) of torque, resulting in a zero to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleration time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph).
