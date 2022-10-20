Porsche Unveils Bespoke 911 Carrera Panamericana, Pays Tribute to Classic 356 S Cabriolet

Back in 1952, Porsche decided to enter the Carrera Panamericana race in Mexico, tasking the now classic 356 S Cabriolet with putting on a 1,864-mile (3,000 km) show across Mexico. Back then, the international press called the “La Carrera Panamericana” the most challenging race in the world, where over half of the participants didn’t even finish because of the harsh conditions and various other dangers.

