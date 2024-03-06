Porsche Recalls 911 Over Improperly Manufactured Windows, 8K Vehicles Affected

Porsche Cars North America has recalled 8,101 examples of the Neunelfer. The affected population was assembled between July 8, 2019 and October 30, 2023 for the 2020 through 2024 model year.
Supplied by UK-based Pilkington San Salvo, the front and rear windows may detach. The windshield in particular is prone to detaching in a crash where the front airbags are deployed. Improper cleaning is the root cause of the improper bonding condition.
Porsche was informed about optically impaired front and rear windows in November 2023. The subsequent analysis revealed that potassium salt bath residues in the primer area may have compromised proper adhesion. Porsche isn't aware of any crashes related to said condition, but did receive 15 warranty claims over cloudy surfaces and optical deficiencies from 992-gen 911 owners.
Further testing revealed insufficient adhesion around the camera mounting plate and the windshield. In light of these findings, Porsche will instruct retailers to inspect both the front and rear windows for optical deficiencies and insufficient adhesion. Dealer service techs will replace any suspect window at no charge to affected owners.
How did the supplier correct said issue? As per the document attached below, Pilkington San Salvo started cleaning the glass using pumice powder to eliminate potassium salt bath residues. Owner notification letters will be mailed by April 26.
Launched in 2022 for the 2023 model year, the Sport Classic is a tasteful mix of retro and modern. Think Carrera RS 2.7 ducktail spoiler and the wider body of the 992-generation Turbo. The Sport Classic is the most powerful manual 911 of the 992 series, with Porsche claiming 550 ps or 542 hp.
Production is capped at 1,250 units, all of them rear-wheel drive as opposed to all-wheel drive for the Turbo and Turbo S. The automaker's configurator doesn't list the Sport Classic at press time. Instead, prospective customers are presented with two other special editions: the 911 Dakar and the 911 S/T.
Not exactly surprising, the 911 S/T is the most expensive Neunelfer in production today at $290,000 before destination and – of course – the unavoidable dealer markup. The all-road 911 Dakar is $222,000 at press time, which slots it between the 911 Turbo Cabriolet and 911 Turbo S Coupe.
2024 is the final year of the pre-facelift 992, with Porsche currently putting the finishing touches on the mid-cycle refresh. In addition to exterior and interior changes, the Zuffenhausen-based automaker will unleash at least one hybrid 911. There's also talk of a brand-new boxer engine with a displacement of 3.6 liters, a six-cylinder lump that will allegedly come in both NA and TT specs.
Porsche was informed about optically impaired front and rear windows in November 2023. The subsequent analysis revealed that potassium salt bath residues in the primer area may have compromised proper adhesion. Porsche isn't aware of any crashes related to said condition, but did receive 15 warranty claims over cloudy surfaces and optical deficiencies from 992-gen 911 owners.
Further testing revealed insufficient adhesion around the camera mounting plate and the windshield. In light of these findings, Porsche will instruct retailers to inspect both the front and rear windows for optical deficiencies and insufficient adhesion. Dealer service techs will replace any suspect window at no charge to affected owners.
How did the supplier correct said issue? As per the document attached below, Pilkington San Salvo started cleaning the glass using pumice powder to eliminate potassium salt bath residues. Owner notification letters will be mailed by April 26.
Porsche lists four part numbers for the affected windows: 992845099CM, 992845099DB, 992845047R, and 992845047R992845047S. Unfortunately, the German automaker did not provide a complete list of recalled vehicles. The only VINs provided in the document attached below are WP0AA2A90NS206196 and WP0AG2A9XPS252412, which – according to Porsche's recall website – correspond to a 911 Carrera and a highly exclusive 911 Sport Classic.
Launched in 2022 for the 2023 model year, the Sport Classic is a tasteful mix of retro and modern. Think Carrera RS 2.7 ducktail spoiler and the wider body of the 992-generation Turbo. The Sport Classic is the most powerful manual 911 of the 992 series, with Porsche claiming 550 ps or 542 hp.
Production is capped at 1,250 units, all of them rear-wheel drive as opposed to all-wheel drive for the Turbo and Turbo S. The automaker's configurator doesn't list the Sport Classic at press time. Instead, prospective customers are presented with two other special editions: the 911 Dakar and the 911 S/T.
Not exactly surprising, the 911 S/T is the most expensive Neunelfer in production today at $290,000 before destination and – of course – the unavoidable dealer markup. The all-road 911 Dakar is $222,000 at press time, which slots it between the 911 Turbo Cabriolet and 911 Turbo S Coupe.
2024 is the final year of the pre-facelift 992, with Porsche currently putting the finishing touches on the mid-cycle refresh. In addition to exterior and interior changes, the Zuffenhausen-based automaker will unleash at least one hybrid 911. There's also talk of a brand-new boxer engine with a displacement of 3.6 liters, a six-cylinder lump that will allegedly come in both NA and TT specs.