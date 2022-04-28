2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Has the Ducktail Spoiler, It's Turbocharged and Manual Only

Only 1,250 will ever be built. They're rear-wheel-drive and manual only. They're also turbocharged and have the Turbo wide body. The 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic brings back the 1960s by giving us an evolutionary look for the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 that celebrates 50 years since its first appearance, in 2022.
Yes, this is a much-needed blast from the past. Today’s context is perfect for giving fans and customers something nostalgic to think about and look at, while maintaining every bit of automotive progress made during the last half a century. You saw it spied multiple times, but now we know what Porsche was hiding from us.
The 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic might give us something cool to look at, thanks to its bold color scheme with gold accents and the ducktail spoiler, but don’t think for a minute this vehicle is made to break records or run next to a GT3. This limited-edition car is here for your driving enjoyment only. It doesn’t want you to become a racing driver. This vehicle is an invitation to unwind.
That’s why the all-new 911 Sport Classic comes with the body of the 992 generation Turbo model but uses a detuned 3.7-liter, twin-turbo flat-six power unit that puts out 550 ps (543 hp). You’d be inclined to say Porsche didn’t think this through, but this is the brand’s most powerful manual 911 yet! The seven-speed gearbox can safely manage all this power. It also borrowed the carbon-ceramic brakes, the anti-roll bars, and rear-axle steering. It also sits 0.4 in (10 mm) lower than 911 the Turbo.
Just like the automaker would do for a GT2, the Turbo-specific all-wheel-drive system is replaced by the rear-wheel-drive one. This saves weight, makes the car feel more dynamic, and keeps the driver on their toes.
Porsche installed an auto-blip function for the manual gearbox that ensures smooth operation by putting out brief bursts of revs when downshifting. The exhaust has been modified as well to sound crisper.
Orders can already be placed with Porsche. Prices start from €272,714 ($286,687). Deliveries will begin in July in Europe. U.S. customers will be able to order one that’s specced for the American market.
The car is presented in Sport Grey Metallic with shy contrasting stripes, a carbon-fiber roof, and a front lip that can be retracted when you’re not driving enthusiastically. Porsche will allow choosing different exterior colors, but they are limited to Black, Agate Grey, and Gentian Blue.
The interior screams the 1960s. Here we can see the tasteful blend of leather and Pepita cloth material for the seat centers and door panels.
If you get an allocation for this vehicle, you’ll also be invited to be the owner of a limited edition watch with the chronograph function.
Even though this will be a very limited run that underlines its exclusivity, most interior design cues found on the 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic will be made available by the Stuttgart-based manufacturer for other current 911 models starting from September this year.
The all-new 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic is the second out of a total of four collector editions Porsche revealed as part of its Heritage Design offering. It follows the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.
The 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic might give us something cool to look at, thanks to its bold color scheme with gold accents and the ducktail spoiler, but don’t think for a minute this vehicle is made to break records or run next to a GT3. This limited-edition car is here for your driving enjoyment only. It doesn’t want you to become a racing driver. This vehicle is an invitation to unwind.
That’s why the all-new 911 Sport Classic comes with the body of the 992 generation Turbo model but uses a detuned 3.7-liter, twin-turbo flat-six power unit that puts out 550 ps (543 hp). You’d be inclined to say Porsche didn’t think this through, but this is the brand’s most powerful manual 911 yet! The seven-speed gearbox can safely manage all this power. It also borrowed the carbon-ceramic brakes, the anti-roll bars, and rear-axle steering. It also sits 0.4 in (10 mm) lower than 911 the Turbo.
Just like the automaker would do for a GT2, the Turbo-specific all-wheel-drive system is replaced by the rear-wheel-drive one. This saves weight, makes the car feel more dynamic, and keeps the driver on their toes.
Porsche installed an auto-blip function for the manual gearbox that ensures smooth operation by putting out brief bursts of revs when downshifting. The exhaust has been modified as well to sound crisper.
Orders can already be placed with Porsche. Prices start from €272,714 ($286,687). Deliveries will begin in July in Europe. U.S. customers will be able to order one that’s specced for the American market.
The car is presented in Sport Grey Metallic with shy contrasting stripes, a carbon-fiber roof, and a front lip that can be retracted when you’re not driving enthusiastically. Porsche will allow choosing different exterior colors, but they are limited to Black, Agate Grey, and Gentian Blue.
The interior screams the 1960s. Here we can see the tasteful blend of leather and Pepita cloth material for the seat centers and door panels.
If you get an allocation for this vehicle, you’ll also be invited to be the owner of a limited edition watch with the chronograph function.
Even though this will be a very limited run that underlines its exclusivity, most interior design cues found on the 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic will be made available by the Stuttgart-based manufacturer for other current 911 models starting from September this year.
The all-new 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic is the second out of a total of four collector editions Porsche revealed as part of its Heritage Design offering. It follows the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.