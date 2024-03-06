Live Out Your Porsche Dreams in This 911 Cabriolet That Costs Less Than a Mustang EcoBoost

Are you still dreaming about buying that ideal Porsche 911? Well, you don't have to spend a fortune on a brand-new example, which starts from $114,400 for the Carrera in our market. All you have to do is search the used car market for that perfect copy that's within budget.
With the 911 nomenclature dating back to the '60s, the sky is pretty much the limit when searching for such a model. Numerous websites have countless copies listed for grabs at any moment, and if you can live with the quirky styling, then this 996 could be just what the doctor ordered.
This generation preceded the 997, which turned into the beautiful 991 and, more recently, the 992. It was made from 1997 to 2004, and the Turbo S, GT2, and GT3 lived for two more years. Assembly took place at the Stuttgart factory in Germany, and it was offered in multiple configurations.
The pictured copy is a 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet finished in black and fitted with a matching rag top. It has 19-inch alloys, a Techart exhaust system, several exterior tweaks, black leather upholstery on the inside with the usual amount of wear for an old sports car, and a touchscreen infotainment system for a modern flair, complete with navigation, phone integration, music player, and so on.
If the high mileage and the occasional modification hasn't scared you away, then you should know that this 911 Carrera Cabriolet is in stock at Garage Kept Motors. The vendor is open to pre-purchase inspections, albeit by appointment only. What else should you know about it? The asking price, of course. 911s from this generation tend to be affordable, yet this one is slightly on the pricey side. You are looking at $34,900 to make it yours.
That's new Ford Mustang EcoBoost money, with the 2.3L-powered pony car, which has 315 horsepower on 93-octane fuel, starting at $30,920 before destination and dealer fees. Realistically speaking, you could land one for around $35k. A modern-day Mustang would be the wiser choice compared to an old 911, and if we were to choose between the two, we'd go for the Dearborn company's model. But would you do the same?
This generation preceded the 997, which turned into the beautiful 991 and, more recently, the 992. It was made from 1997 to 2004, and the Turbo S, GT2, and GT3 lived for two more years. Assembly took place at the Stuttgart factory in Germany, and it was offered in multiple configurations.
The pictured copy is a 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet finished in black and fitted with a matching rag top. It has 19-inch alloys, a Techart exhaust system, several exterior tweaks, black leather upholstery on the inside with the usual amount of wear for an old sports car, and a touchscreen infotainment system for a modern flair, complete with navigation, phone integration, music player, and so on.
Powering it is a 3.4-liter flat-six that was good for 300 horsepower back in the day, hooked up to a stick shift with six forward gears. How many of those horses are still alive and kicking is unknown, yet we reckon not that many. We're looking at a 23-year-old machine that has seen a lot of action during its life. The odometer reads almost 92,500 miles (~148,800 km), and it's said to have been recently serviced, sporting new tires, flywheel, clutch, and other parts.
If the high mileage and the occasional modification hasn't scared you away, then you should know that this 911 Carrera Cabriolet is in stock at Garage Kept Motors. The vendor is open to pre-purchase inspections, albeit by appointment only. What else should you know about it? The asking price, of course. 911s from this generation tend to be affordable, yet this one is slightly on the pricey side. You are looking at $34,900 to make it yours.
That's new Ford Mustang EcoBoost money, with the 2.3L-powered pony car, which has 315 horsepower on 93-octane fuel, starting at $30,920 before destination and dealer fees. Realistically speaking, you could land one for around $35k. A modern-day Mustang would be the wiser choice compared to an old 911, and if we were to choose between the two, we'd go for the Dearborn company's model. But would you do the same?