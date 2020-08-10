Porsche Is Showing You How to Best Take a Photo of Your Porsche

3 We Never Get Tired of Reimagined Porsche 911s from Singer, So Here’s Another

You don’t have to be a professional photographer to take the most amazing photos of your Porsche, Porsche is saying in the latest video from the Porsche Passion School web series. 11 photos



This tutorial is, of course, covert marketing. We’re in 2020 and even Baby Boomers know how to handle the settings on their smartphone to snap decent-looking photos that can then be shared to social media. Millennials and Gen Z-ers, on the other hand, have this thing down to an art – just ask any influencer in their 20s with a gazillion likes on each selfie.



But Porsche would like to take a moment to tell you how you can photograph your Porsche, specifically. “You’ll learn how to get your passion for sports cars down to a fine art,” reads the description of the video. “Watch and learn as professional photographer, Jordan Lenssen, shows you how to frame, light, shoot and edit your Porsche photos on your mobile phone.”



Indeed, Lenssen highlights several important (but well-known) aspects you have to consider when you’re taking pics of your Porsche anything, like framing and location, lighting, composition, angle, and making the most of possible setting combinations in the camera app. He also shows the result of his hard work, and it’s good news for the viewer, because it allows for an even better look at the Taycan in all its beauty.



Perhaps the funniest part in the video, aside from the fact that it exists in the year 2020, is when Lenssen highlights parts of the Taycan you can focus in a pic: the emblem on the hood, the wheels or the grille. The same grille that is much smaller on the Taycan, since it's an electric car, so Porsche isn't even showing it in the vid.



