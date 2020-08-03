We Never Get Tired of Reimagined Porsche 911s from Singer, So Here’s Another

Seriously, is there anyone out there who doesn’t love 911s of any era? I find it difficult to imagine any self-respecting petrolhead that wouldn't want to have one of these sexy things in their garage, especially a classic!
Over the years, Porsche 911s have proven to be highly adaptable platforms, capable of being modified into anything from off-road beasts, to title-claiming track racers.
You’re probably no stranger to Singer Vehicle Design’s legacy of delighting its customers with beautifully customized and restomodded Porsches. The Los Angeles-based studio “is driven by the singular vision of Rob Dickinson,” its founder and mastermind.
To get a better idea of Singer Vehicle Design’s meticulous approach, I’d strongly encourage you to have a look at their Facebook and Instagram accounts. Earlier today, I found myself scrolling away for as long as a full hour, admiring each and every one of those majestic 911s. I simply could not get enough of it!
The Anglet Commission beauty is just one among many masterpieces to be found in Singer’s extensive portfolio. It is an all-wheel- drive that runs on a six-speed manual transmission, powered by an air-cooled and naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six mill.
A dark shade of purple that Singer refers to as Aubergine Light Pearl covers the bodywork. If you ask me, the name’s rather appropriate, considering that this Porsche 911 looks a bit like a pearl on wheels. Just like other models modified by this workshop, the Anglet Commission features a center-mounted fuel filler on the hood and five-spoke Fuchs rims wrapped in Michelin tires. On its decklid we may notice stylish brass badges, as well as fine nickel trimmings.
As we move on to its jaw-dropping interior, we’re met by woven Navy Blue leather on the seats, door panels and lower dashboard. Alabaster stitching creates a neat contrast and brass grommets can be found on the seat cushions, in addition to more badges. Personally, I’d feel bad if I got inside the Anglet Commission wearing anything other than an opulent business suit.
In comparison to Singer’s other modified Porsches, such as the 911 Mulholland or Phoenix Commission, the Anglet Commission is definitely more subtle. I mean, there’s no orange interior or any map drawn on the bodywork, but its simplicity is just so perfect!
Okay, now that I’m done telling you about this, back to scrolling on Singer Vehicle Design’s Instagram page.
Over the years, Porsche 911s have proven to be highly adaptable platforms, capable of being modified into anything from off-road beasts, to title-claiming track racers.
You’re probably no stranger to Singer Vehicle Design’s legacy of delighting its customers with beautifully customized and restomodded Porsches. The Los Angeles-based studio “is driven by the singular vision of Rob Dickinson,” its founder and mastermind.
To get a better idea of Singer Vehicle Design’s meticulous approach, I’d strongly encourage you to have a look at their Facebook and Instagram accounts. Earlier today, I found myself scrolling away for as long as a full hour, admiring each and every one of those majestic 911s. I simply could not get enough of it!
The Anglet Commission beauty is just one among many masterpieces to be found in Singer’s extensive portfolio. It is an all-wheel- drive that runs on a six-speed manual transmission, powered by an air-cooled and naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six mill.
A dark shade of purple that Singer refers to as Aubergine Light Pearl covers the bodywork. If you ask me, the name’s rather appropriate, considering that this Porsche 911 looks a bit like a pearl on wheels. Just like other models modified by this workshop, the Anglet Commission features a center-mounted fuel filler on the hood and five-spoke Fuchs rims wrapped in Michelin tires. On its decklid we may notice stylish brass badges, as well as fine nickel trimmings.
As we move on to its jaw-dropping interior, we’re met by woven Navy Blue leather on the seats, door panels and lower dashboard. Alabaster stitching creates a neat contrast and brass grommets can be found on the seat cushions, in addition to more badges. Personally, I’d feel bad if I got inside the Anglet Commission wearing anything other than an opulent business suit.
In comparison to Singer’s other modified Porsches, such as the 911 Mulholland or Phoenix Commission, the Anglet Commission is definitely more subtle. I mean, there’s no orange interior or any map drawn on the bodywork, but its simplicity is just so perfect!
Okay, now that I’m done telling you about this, back to scrolling on Singer Vehicle Design’s Instagram page.