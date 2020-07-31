autoevolution
Can you imagine how rewarding the experience of breathing new life into a beloved classic must be?

This Porsche 911 S/T Tribute from DP Motorsport Has 1985 Carrera 3.2 Coupe Blood

Ekkehard Zimmermann founded DP Motorsport in 1973 and began collaborating with Motul to manufacture chassis for nearly 30 Formula Super Vee race cars.

Two years later, Zimmermann’s firm captured the attention of the legendary Kremer Racing motorsports team and developed a new chassis for the squad’s Porsche 911s, contributing to several championship victories.

In 1979, their Porsche 935 K3 became the overall winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, with Klaus Ludwig and the Whittington brothers as its drivers. At this point, it became crystal-clear that DP Motorsport was a force to be reckoned with!

The company is currently managed by the founder’s son, Patrick Zimmermann. Although the glory of competitive racing is no longer their core motivation, DP Motorsport continues to impress with road-legal restomods of classic Porsche beauties.

Take, for instance, this magnificent 1985 Carrera 3.2 Coupé, which has been modified to become a (mostly) faithful tribute to the early ‘70s Porsche 911 S/T. It was nicknamed Silver Surfer 3.6 S/T and is plainly described by its creators as “meticulous, modern and flawless.

Weighing just under a ton, or 2,070 lbs (940 kg) to be precise, DP Motorsport’s Surfer is incredibly light. A Porsche 964’s 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine powers this little demon, delivering 290 hp and 239 ft-lbs (324Nm) of torque. A KW Clubsport coilover kit “meets the latest development and manufacturing standards,” assuring top suspension performance to match that of any modern vehicle.

On its front axle, you will find polyurethane mountings and tie rod ends, while the rear axle swords feature uni-ball bearings. The tuner claims this to result in optimized handling and steering, in conjunction with Michelin TB5F 225/50 and TB5R 270/45 tires. Last but not least, the tires wrap around classic-style 8J x 15 and 9J x 15 Fuchs rims.

To achieve the '70s look on the 1985 Porsche 911, its body underwent a plethora of modifications. We’ll notice new front and rear bumpers, different fenders and side skirts, as well as a modified hood. Chrome-plated window frames, door handles and side mirror housings, along with a gorgeous GT-Silver-Metallic finish make it all come together to form a “coherent overall picture,” as stated by DP Motorsport themselves.

Inside the Silver Surfer’s simplistic, yet elegant interior you will find Lollipop-style bucket seats covered in fabric and synthetic leather, equipped with Willans four-point harness belts. The Momo steering wheel has a diameter of 13.78” (350 mm) and turning it will prove a hell of a lot easier thanks to the electric power steering.

Braided plastic reinforced with fiberglass can be found on the lower dashboard and door panels, mimicking the appearance of woven leather. As the HVAC system does not have a heat exchanger, a ceramic fan heater warms the floor with help from the dual exhaust system and electrical heating wires will keep any condensation off the windshield.

“It was not our intention to create a 100% faithful replica of the Porsche 911 S/T,” said Patrick Zimmermann. “Instead, we were concerned with stylish sports equipment and a considerable amount of fun.”

DP Motorsport’s Silver Surfer 3.6 S/T is a timeless display of elegance that’s guaranteed to get the attention of any retro-lovin' petrolhead out there!
