Porsche Carrera 2.7 GT3 RS Spotted in the Wild, But Sadly It's All Wishful Thinking

While not everyone knows this, diehard enthusiasts love to separate the various generations of the iconic Porsche 911 sports car series into just two significant chapters – the air-cooled engine age and the modern water-cooled era. Sometimes, though, some of them also seek to blend them and significantly blur boundaries.
Known as the 'nine eleven' or 'Neunelfer' in German, the two-door 2+2 high-performance sports car has become a veritable legend of the automotive world due to its luxurious demeanor, rear-everything (usually) RWD and rear engine treatment, flat-six cylinder arrangement, and the trademark visuals. Between 1964 and 1998, it also lived a more straightforward, air-cooled lifestyle where the classic styling mostly stayed the same. But that doesn't mean everything was simple.
Just like the modern 911 series – the water-cooled age includes the 996, 997, 991, and 992 generations, by the way – the traditional air-cooled models also had a multitude of versions and variants plus special editions. Some only lived for a couple of years but still had a tremendous impact on fans and critics alike. One example could be the Carrera RS and RSR variants, with RS standing for 'rennsport' in German, which means 'racing sport.' Extremely highly valued by collectors, these are considered some of the world's most significant classic 911s of all time.
Naturally, that means they also attract a lot of attention – both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Speaking of the latter, some even decided to take matters into their own hands (or, rather, at the tip of the CGI brush) and produce their dream visions of the perfect modern-classic Porsche Carrera RS. For example, Andreas Richter, a virtual artist formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, is behind the design of a restomod Carrera 2.7 RS, and it's pretty darn bonkers, as per tradition.
This pixel master loves to go to extremes, as proven by the vast majority of his digital projects – including stuff like his recent Toyota Supra Mk4 RSR concept, which is embedded second below for our guilty viewing pleasure. Anyway, back to his Porsche dream, the 1973 or 1974 Carrera 2.7 RS combined with the latest and greatest track-focused variant of the current 992 series, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. As such, his creation was "spotted in the wild," looking ready to blow everyone's minds if ever real.
Sadly, it's not, and probably there is nothing that we can do to change that. Too bad, as it would have been lovely to see it with a swapped flat-six that jumped from a 2.7-liter boxer to 4.0 liters and up to 525 ps (518 hp), ready to roar around the streets and tracks to scare the bejesus out of unsuspecting onlookers, right?
Just like the modern 911 series – the water-cooled age includes the 996, 997, 991, and 992 generations, by the way – the traditional air-cooled models also had a multitude of versions and variants plus special editions. Some only lived for a couple of years but still had a tremendous impact on fans and critics alike. One example could be the Carrera RS and RSR variants, with RS standing for 'rennsport' in German, which means 'racing sport.' Extremely highly valued by collectors, these are considered some of the world's most significant classic 911s of all time.
Naturally, that means they also attract a lot of attention – both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Speaking of the latter, some even decided to take matters into their own hands (or, rather, at the tip of the CGI brush) and produce their dream visions of the perfect modern-classic Porsche Carrera RS. For example, Andreas Richter, a virtual artist formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, is behind the design of a restomod Carrera 2.7 RS, and it's pretty darn bonkers, as per tradition.
This pixel master loves to go to extremes, as proven by the vast majority of his digital projects – including stuff like his recent Toyota Supra Mk4 RSR concept, which is embedded second below for our guilty viewing pleasure. Anyway, back to his Porsche dream, the 1973 or 1974 Carrera 2.7 RS combined with the latest and greatest track-focused variant of the current 992 series, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. As such, his creation was "spotted in the wild," looking ready to blow everyone's minds if ever real.
Sadly, it's not, and probably there is nothing that we can do to change that. Too bad, as it would have been lovely to see it with a swapped flat-six that jumped from a 2.7-liter boxer to 4.0 liters and up to 525 ps (518 hp), ready to roar around the streets and tracks to scare the bejesus out of unsuspecting onlookers, right?