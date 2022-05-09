Porsche 911 2.7 R Engine Becomes Coffee Table Instead of Going to the Junkyard

Over the years, Porsche 911s have become famous for a lot of things, but one of the pre-requisites for a true Neunelfer has always been a flat-six engine, with the older air-cooled Boxers being the most revered by purists.
So it happens that some of the most coveted classic 911s are those born in the 1970s, starting with the legendary Carrera RS, or the first ever 911 to sport the now-famous ‘Carrera’ nameplate, and continuing with the G-Series, which is erroneously thought to have been manufactured from 1974 all the way to 1989.
In fact, the G-Series was only built for one model year, 1974, and from that short lineage comes this gorgeous piece of furniture, in the shape of a coffee table built from an original Porsche Carrera 2.7-liter 7R magnesium engine case.
Before you scream ‘blasphemy!” and prepare your pitchforks, the engine was pulled from a 1974 911 that had succumbed to a catastrophic and unrepairable failure, so its current fate as a drinks holder is inarguably much better than being thrown with the garbage.
The gorgeous glass-topped table also features the rocker covers from a Porsche 911 T and it was created as a personal project by an engineering student with the help of professional technicians.
Its design was first modelled using CAD software, which is also how the engine internals made way for strategically placed LEDs, with the cylinders themselves now being ‘garages’ for your favorite bottle of liqueur or fizzy drink.
The production cost for such a unique piece of furniture that would work in the home of any Porsche enthusiasts was not revealed, but the piece was recently auctioned on Collecting Cars for a cool 4,100 GBP (approx $5,000).
A real 2.7 R engine in good condition would be much more expensive than that, with the entire car being worth six figures, and we’re pretty sure nobody would want to turn one into a coffee table.
In fact, the G-Series was only built for one model year, 1974, and from that short lineage comes this gorgeous piece of furniture, in the shape of a coffee table built from an original Porsche Carrera 2.7-liter 7R magnesium engine case.
Before you scream ‘blasphemy!” and prepare your pitchforks, the engine was pulled from a 1974 911 that had succumbed to a catastrophic and unrepairable failure, so its current fate as a drinks holder is inarguably much better than being thrown with the garbage.
The gorgeous glass-topped table also features the rocker covers from a Porsche 911 T and it was created as a personal project by an engineering student with the help of professional technicians.
Its design was first modelled using CAD software, which is also how the engine internals made way for strategically placed LEDs, with the cylinders themselves now being ‘garages’ for your favorite bottle of liqueur or fizzy drink.
The production cost for such a unique piece of furniture that would work in the home of any Porsche enthusiasts was not revealed, but the piece was recently auctioned on Collecting Cars for a cool 4,100 GBP (approx $5,000).
A real 2.7 R engine in good condition would be much more expensive than that, with the entire car being worth six figures, and we’re pretty sure nobody would want to turn one into a coffee table.