Porsche 944: The 924’s Highly Successful Brother

Porsche had a big problem by the late 1970s, caused by dwindling sales of the air-cooled 911. The peeps at Volkswagen helped the sports car outfit develop the 914, a midship affair that was eventually succeeded by the front-engined 924. Although it was commercially viable, the water-cooled 924 was criticized for its rather simple design, spartan cockpit, and VW/Audi engine. This predicament had to be addressed, which brings us to the 944 that served as the stopgap between the 924 and 911.