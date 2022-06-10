Carbon-Fiber Porsche 928 Restomod Is Targeting 400 HP, Deliveries Due 2024

A classic that’s been grossly underrated even when it was new, the 928 is going for increasingly larger sums of money as of late. Rising interest for the first V8-engined Porsche has prompted a French gentleman by the name of Thierry Nardone to reimagine the 2+2 grand tourer.
Nardone 928 is Thierry’s vision of the continent basher, and it’s a very different animal from the bone-stock model. Nearly all body panels are made of composites to keep the weight low. The headlights and taillights are works of art, and the same can be said of the 18-inch forged wheels.
A modern interpretation of the manhole-style 16s, these fantastic-looking wheels are rocking Michelin Pilot Sport 5s that build on the impressive traits of the Pilot Sport 4. Under the carbon-fiber bodywork, you’ll find the naturally-aspirated V8 that alienated so many 911 purists from Porsche.
As opposed to the GTS, which cranks out 345 horsepower, the modified engine in the Nardone is targeting 400 horsepower. Managed by a modern control unit and connected to a six-speed transaxle modified from the original five-speed gearbox, this lump is complemented by larger brakes.
Redesigned axle spindles up front and out back, a limited-slip differential, adaptive power steering, and electronically-controlled active suspension also need to be highlighted. The interior is a tasteful mix of retro and 21st century, starting with the design of the dashboard. Foglizzo leather upholstery and Alcantara, the Porsche Classic Communication Management system, Apple CarPlay, and a high-fidelity audio system pretty much seal the deal.
Displayed at the Milan Design Week, the Nardone 928 will be at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month. Pricing hasn’t been made public, but we do know that first deliveries are targeted for 2024. The Nardone 928 will be built by Italy’s Podium Advanced Technologies.
“The elegance and class of the 928 are the reasons why I’ve been obsessed with this car since an early age, said Nardone Automotive founder Thierry Nardone. “Once you drive it, you never go back,” added the Frenchman.
