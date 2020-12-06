Porsche 911 GT2 RS Demolishes McLaren 720S in Damp Drag Race

This may look like a slightly older Porsche 911 model that's been tuned for the world of Fast and Furious. But that gigantic wing belongs to the most exotic rear-engined car in the world, the 911 GT2 RS. It's a savage beast built to be driven hard, and today we'll find out how much of a match it is for the 720S.
While McLaren makes a newer, more powerful version of its supercar, the 720S has been dominating drag races ever since it came out. The twin-turbo V8 engine is known for delivering more power than claimed and for being one of the few that can match the savagery of a P100D.
But the launch tricks it plays are best suited for perfectly dry drag strips, whereas this improvised motorsport event takes place on a slightly damp runway in Britain. Last week, at the same location, and AWD 911 Turbo S bested the McLaren due to its superior traction.
Some of you guys really hated that we featured a wet drag race, saying it's unfair. So just to even things out, we'll also embed another GR2 RS vs. 720S shootout carried out in dry conditions by the same 888MF YouTube channel. And for further insight, here's what happens when a Turbo S and the RS go head-to-head.
The McLaren packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 producing 710 horsepower while the Porsche has a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six making 690 hp. Those stats suggest this will be a very even race, but that's not the case. Two separate attempts show that the GT2 RS is able to launch better and stretch its lead under these less-than-ideal weather conditions. Maybe that's where Porsche's motorsport experiences shows.
Regardless, both of these will rip to 60 mph in under three seconds. We want to know which of these two cars you'd like to have if it were free. Collectors like the RS because it can actually increase in value, but regular folks seem to favor the exotic-looking McLaren.
But the launch tricks it plays are best suited for perfectly dry drag strips, whereas this improvised motorsport event takes place on a slightly damp runway in Britain. Last week, at the same location, and AWD 911 Turbo S bested the McLaren due to its superior traction.
Some of you guys really hated that we featured a wet drag race, saying it's unfair. So just to even things out, we'll also embed another GR2 RS vs. 720S shootout carried out in dry conditions by the same 888MF YouTube channel. And for further insight, here's what happens when a Turbo S and the RS go head-to-head.
The McLaren packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 producing 710 horsepower while the Porsche has a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six making 690 hp. Those stats suggest this will be a very even race, but that's not the case. Two separate attempts show that the GT2 RS is able to launch better and stretch its lead under these less-than-ideal weather conditions. Maybe that's where Porsche's motorsport experiences shows.
Regardless, both of these will rip to 60 mph in under three seconds. We want to know which of these two cars you'd like to have if it were free. Collectors like the RS because it can actually increase in value, but regular folks seem to favor the exotic-looking McLaren.