Porsche 992 Turbo S Drag Races 991 GT2 RS: Generation Gap?

Porsches don't have the same kind of mainstream reputation as Ferraris or Lamborghinis, but they are brutally fast, even in a straight line. Like genetically-engineered athletes, these sports cars have excellent traction due to their layout, not to mention all the expensive tech the Germans stuff into them.But even though they appear quite similar, the two models in this drag race are made for varying goals. The 992 Turbo S is an all-rounder, meant to deliver maximum performance under normal road conditions without feeling out of place on a track. It's gotto better harness the 650 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of its twin-turbo flat-six. According to Porsche, 0 to 60 mph takes just 2.6 seconds.Meanwhile, the GT2 RS is the ultimate version of the old generation. Built just a couple of years ago, it manages to put out 700 horsepower sent only to the rear wheels, which makes it a savage track tool. Despite not having all-paw traction, it still supposedly manages to do 60 mph in 2.7 seconds.However, that's only under ideal weather conditions, whereas this drag race from 888MF happens in the wet. With this weather-related card in play, we really don't have a clear favorite to win the car. And while it would be slightly humiliating for the legendary GT2 RS to lose, that's just how Porsche tech evolves.So what exactly happens? Well, as expected, the Turbo S gets an early advantage due to the AWD, but it's short-lived. The GT2 RS has the legs on its younger brother because it has more power and less drivetrain loss. Still, victory is secured by the slimmest of margins.