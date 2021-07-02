Porsche 365 Outlaw Gets a Brand-New Aircraft Engine With Air-Cooling Fins

Say you’re developing a new aircraft engine and you want to do some real-world testing. What’s the easiest and most fun way to go about it? Try it out on a car, first. And if it’s not just any car, but the infamous Porsche 356 Outlaw, the excitement is through the roof. The creative guys at Radial Motion, a young Australian company, made it happen and successfully showcased what their new engine can do.
The Australian engine manufacturing company was officially launched at a recent Adelaide Car Club event, and one of the vehicles that caught everyone’s eye was an Aero 356, fitted with the Radial new engine.
The guys who founded the company, in collaboration with Bespoke Engineering, started working on a three-cylinder radial engine, intended for aviation, a few years ago. But, when it came time for testing, they realized that it would be more cost-effective and safer to try it on cars. This is how the engine ended up having several applications, including automotive and defense, with just minor tweaks.
Ron Goodman’s latest build, the instantly-recognizable gray Outlaw 356, was the first vehicle to be fitted with an Aero-style, air and oil-cooled Radial Motion engine prototype. Other vehicles that followed included a VW Kombi van and a VW Beetle cabriolet.
Right now, Radial Motion is offering a three-cylinder, four-stroke petrol engine, available in 2.0 liter and 2.1-liter versions. It’s a compact and lightweight engine, measuring 13 x 30.5 x 4” (330 x 776 x 606 mm) and weighing between 165 and 208 lbs (75-95 kg). It can deliver up to 100 HP per liter and 150 Nm of torque, depending on configuration.
It comes with water-cooled cylinder heads and barrels, but air and oil-cooled versions are also available. According to Radial, it can withstand high cylinder pressures, which makes it adequate for supercharging. And it’s supposed to have a low center of gravity and good ground clearance, which would be a plus in automotive applications.
With its slim profile, reduced weight and high output, this aviation-inspired engine is also a good fit for motorsport models - and the Outlaw 356 was a great example of that.
