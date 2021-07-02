EcoClipper500 Promises to Break Propulsion Power Record for Wind-Powered Ships

While part of the maritime industry is focusing on developing hybrid fuels for ships, another part is ditching engines all together and going back to basics, with the wind as a primary source of energy. 7 photos



First of all, what is a clipper? It’s a



EcoClipper, a Dutch young company (founded in 2018), is determined to adapt the clipper concept to modern times, by creating an emission-free, wind-powered ship based on an 1857 model.



Called Noach, this clippership was considered, at the time, the fastest Dutch sailing vessel. The new EcoClipper500 will be built based on the design of this historic ship. 59-meter (193.5 feet) long, this modern version will be able to transport not only 500 tons of cargo, but also a total of 60 people (including passengers, crew members and trainees), thanks to its twin deck construction (one below another).



The most important aspect of the future clipper is that it’s designed to have the maximum



The EcoClipper500 is currently being developed in partnership with Cape Horn Engineering, a It looks like we might be hearing about more and more wind-powered vessels in the near future. One of them, the EcoClipper500, draws inspiration from the past and brings a historical design to modern times.First of all, what is a clipper? It’s a vessel with sharp lines, which is meant to reach high speeds, with tall masts and, most of all, with the largest possible spread of canvas to help it reach those speeds – this is what sailors said back in the day and it’s still true.EcoClipper, a Dutch young company (founded in 2018), is determined to adapt the clipper concept to modern times, by creating an emission-free, wind-powered ship based on an 1857 model.Called Noach, this clippership was considered, at the time, the fastest Dutch sailing vessel. The new EcoClipper500 will be built based on the design of this historic ship. 59-meter (193.5 feet) long, this modern version will be able to transport not only 500 tons of cargo, but also a total of 60 people (including passengers, crew members and trainees), thanks to its twin deck construction (one below another).The most important aspect of the future clipper is that it’s designed to have the maximum propulsion power that an emission-free ship can get. In order to do so, it will be rigged with 3 square masts and more than 23 sails, which will amount to a total of 976 m2 of sail area, while hydro-generators will provide the electricity it needs.The EcoClipper500 is currently being developed in partnership with Cape Horn Engineering, a marine technology consultant that will help adapt the original design of the Noach clipper and create the best hull design for the future ship.

load press release