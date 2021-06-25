Style, Speed, and Sustainability in a Small Package. Meet the Wave e-550 E-Boat

4 UK’s First Electric Passenger Boat On Display at the Green Tech Boat Show

The electric vessel is the creation of the Italo-Spanish vessel manufacturer Magonis and the company claims it offers unrivaled performance in its category. The Magonis boats are designed in Barcelona (Spain) and are manufactured in Sabaudia (Italy).The 100 percent electric boat is 18-ft (5.5 m) long and has a dry weight of 740 pounds (335 kg). It has a capacity of up to six people and comes equipped with a sofa at the bow that can also turn into a lounge for three. The bow area can also be converted into a dining space with a retractable, telescopic table with four integrated cupholders. The table is also required for the sun lounge.Buyers can add some really cool options to the Wave e-550, such as a Fusion marine entertainment system with 2 x 120W speakers, a 12.9-inch iPad with IP68 waterproof case and access to the Navionics app, which provides nautical charts for cruising, and more.The Wave e-550 lets you opt for one of the four electric outboards. Torqeedo Cruise 4.0 RL is the slowest version, with an output of 4kW and a top speed of only up to 5 knots (9.3 kph). The next option is Torqeedo Cruise 10.0 RL, with an output of 10and a speed of 9 knots (16.7 kph).If you want to take it up a notch, there’s also the MAG Power 18.0 RL, a new option only available starting this summer. With this configuration, the Wave e-550 has an output of 18 kW and a speed of up to 14 knots (26 kph). The most powerful option is the MAG Power 30.0 RL, also available starting this summer. It has a power of 30 kW and can reach speeds of up to 22 knots (41 kph).The range of the Wave e-550 depends on the version you opt for, with batteries from 10to 23 KWh, depending on the model you choose. The boat has ranges of up to 12 hours at a speed of 5 knots (9.3 kph). Prices for the Wave e-550 start at €33.485 (around $40,000) for the lightest version and can go up to €68,960 ($over 80,000) for their most powerful model.