Wind-Powered Oceanbird Is the Tallest Ship in the World, Can Carry 7,000 Cars

One of the cleanest energy sources on Earth – the wind – seems to be the answer for sustainable cargo shipping. The Michelin-supported Neoliner is the most recent project to take center stage, but there’s an even more ambitious one, the Swedish Oceanbird, coming back to the forefront.
Last year, Wallenius Marine announced that it would develop a groundbreaking wind-powered vessel, with the help of various institutions in Sweden. Now, one year later, it takes another important step, by launching a joint venture with an industrial partner, Alfa Laval. Their main objective is to develop a revolutionary wind propulsion system that could be fitted on any type of vessel.
As initially planned, the first installation will be implemented on a pioneering cargo vessel that draws inspiration from aircraft design. The 200-meter (656 feet) long and 40-meter (131 feet) wide ship has some impressive features.
With its 80-meter (262 feet) wing sails, which are twice the height of a mast on even the largest conventional vessels, and a height above the waterline of 105 meters (344 feet), this will be the tallest ship in the world. But the telescopic construction of the wings would allow them to be lowered, so that the Oceanbird can have unrestricted access in harbors and other areas.
The wind will give it enough power to cross the Atlantic in 12 days, at a 10-knot speed, while carrying no less than 7,000 cars. Just to give you an idea of how huge this ship is, remember that the Neoliner would only have enough room for 500 cars. While 12 days is more than what fuel-powered vessels need for covering the same distance, the emissions footprint would be reduced by a massive 90%.
It seems like the Neoliner will get a head start, setting off on a route that connects France to the U.S. East Coast, by 2023. With the AlfaWall Oceanbird venture just starting out, it will take more time to finalize the wind propulsion project. But the Oceanbird technology will hopefully be expanded to cruise liners and other types of ships as well, so it’s wll worth the wait.
