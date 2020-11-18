Popular EV Charging App Now Available for Apple CarPlay Users

One of the biggest changes that debuted with the release of iOS 14 earlier this year was support for new app categories on CarPlay, with Apple explaining developers can now build all kinds of tools, including EV software pointing to nearby charging stations.
As one of the most popular EV apps currently out there, ChargePoint was obviously in a rush to benefit from this update, so today the company officially debuted support for CarPlay.
Thanks to this new version, drivers can stick with the vehicle’s built-in display to look for nearby charging stations, check the availability along with other details such as AC speed, pricing type, network, and full address.
Users can load a map to see all stations and how busy they are, start a charge from the station info screen, filter the charging points by speed, cost, availability, and compatibility with their cars, access favorite spots, and even join a waitlist in case the closest station is already full.
To get these new capabilities, iPhone users need to be running iOS 14 and update the ChargePoint app to version 5.73 or later.
In addition to this CarPlay update, the company also announced additional goodies for Apple users, including dark mode support for the mobile app.
“CarPlay is exciting enough, but we’ve got some other great features for Apple users you might have missed. There’s Dark Mode, so you can ease your screen’s impact on your eyes (and save battery too). Just toggle Dark Mode on or off in your phone’s settings. Apple Watch is fully supported so you can see stations, filter for stations, get directions, start and stop charging, and more. You can also add the ChargePoint widget to Today View on iPhone so you can find nearby stations or check charging status from that screen,” the company says.
Android Auto support isn’t yet available, but it’s just a matter of time until it’s being added. In the meantime, Android Auto users can turn to PlugShare, an EV tool that debuted in the car earlier this month.
