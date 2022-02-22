Polestar 5 Will Also Ditch Rear Wiper – It Won't Have a Rear Glass

Great articles sometimes emerge when from details that go unnoticed by most other journalists. They are sometimes in a sentence, an executive you get to talk to, and even in a picture released by the manufacturer. This is how our colleagues from Carbuzz discovered that the Polestar 5 will be similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and have no rear wiper.
In fact, the Swedish machine will have a better reason to eliminate that component. While Hyundai said aerodynamics would keep the rear glass clean – and it doesn’t – Polestar decided to get rid of the rear wiper and the rear glass altogether. The driver will learn about what is happening behind the car with the aid of a camera.
Just check the image above with the body-in-white of the future sports car. There’s an aluminum structure right where the rear glass should be placed. This is what our colleagues at Carbuzz decided to ask Polestar about, getting the answer you already know.
The Swedish automaker only added that the vehicle would be subject to regulations, meaning that the design will have to comply with them in the markets where the Polestar 5 will be sold. Either Polestar will have a different project for the car depending on where it will be sold – which is highly unlikely –or those countries that demand a rear glass will never get it.
Polestar already said that it wanted the Polestar 5 to have added torsional stiffness and a lower mass. Removing the rear glass could help with both aspects of the car. However, the Swedish automaker will retain a massive glass roof, which may kill any benefit that eliminating the rear glass would bring compared to a regular car.
Commercial vehicles also lack rear glasses, and drivers have to make do solely with the side rear-view mirrors. In the Polestar 5, the camera will provide additional help while also helping the vehicle have a lower drag coefficient. More than worried about visibility troubles, we are anxious to see what the Polestar 5 has to offer. It won’t be a rear glass, that’s for sure.
