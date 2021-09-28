Polestar Reveals Its Future Cars Beyond the 3: They’ll Be the 4 and the 5

Polestar seems to be perfectly comfortable with sharing its secrets with everyone. After it confirmed that it would reach the stock market thanks to a SPAC merger, the Swedish company also revealed which vehicles it intends to present after the Polestar 3 in 2022. They will be the Polestar 4 and the Polestar 5. Shocking, right? What we did not know was what these vehicles would be, but now we do.
Nick Gibbs, from Automotive News, shared an image on Twitter that reveals not only what customers can expect to see but also where these vehicles will be manufactured. The Polestar 4 will be a D-segment SUV, while the Polestar 5 will be an F-segment coupe. You already know it as the Precept concept. Polestar’s flagship coupe will be made in Chongqing, China, starting in 2024.
A year earlier, in 2023, Polestar will start producing the 4 in Hangzhou Bay. That means each Polestar will be made in a different factory. The Polestar 2 is produced in Luqiao, and the Polestar 3 will roll off the assembly line in Charleston, Ridgeville, South Carolina. The company will also manufacture it in Chengdu, possibly for the Chinese market.
According to Autocar, the Polestar 4 will be the SUV version of the Polestar 2, something the shared market segment for these vehicles already suggested. You can also consider it as Polestar’s version of the Volvo C40. Hopefully, it will look better.
Thomas Ingenlath told the British magazine that the future SUV would have the same powertrain that the Polestar 3 will get, which should make it even sportier due to the lower weight. At the same time, it will be weird if the Polestar 4 turns out to be quicker than the Polestar 3.
The new info shows that the only logic being followed by Polestar when naming its vehicles is their presentation order. Even and odd numbers serve SUVs (3 and 4), and the company’s former flagship (1) will be replaced by the higher number so far (5). It seems Polestar will keep the same random strategy for future vehicles: if it were willing to adjust it, its three new EVs would already have different designations.
A year earlier, in 2023, Polestar will start producing the 4 in Hangzhou Bay. That means each Polestar will be made in a different factory. The Polestar 2 is produced in Luqiao, and the Polestar 3 will roll off the assembly line in Charleston, Ridgeville, South Carolina. The company will also manufacture it in Chengdu, possibly for the Chinese market.
According to Autocar, the Polestar 4 will be the SUV version of the Polestar 2, something the shared market segment for these vehicles already suggested. You can also consider it as Polestar’s version of the Volvo C40. Hopefully, it will look better.
Thomas Ingenlath told the British magazine that the future SUV would have the same powertrain that the Polestar 3 will get, which should make it even sportier due to the lower weight. At the same time, it will be weird if the Polestar 4 turns out to be quicker than the Polestar 3.
The new info shows that the only logic being followed by Polestar when naming its vehicles is their presentation order. Even and odd numbers serve SUVs (3 and 4), and the company’s former flagship (1) will be replaced by the higher number so far (5). It seems Polestar will keep the same random strategy for future vehicles: if it were willing to adjust it, its three new EVs would already have different designations.
I mean, look at the Geely/Volvo production facilities Polestar can call on. Should it have a start-up valuation (hot!) or a legacy valuation (meh)? Or a start-up with legacy advantages (scorching?). pic.twitter.com/TrZRFvf5Ee— Nick Gibbs (@NickGibbs) September 28, 2021