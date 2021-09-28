Polestar Reveals Its Future Cars Beyond the 3: They’ll Be the 4 and the 5

Polestar seems to be perfectly comfortable with sharing its secrets with everyone. After it confirmed that it would reach the stock market thanks to a SPAC merger, the Swedish company also revealed which vehicles it intends to present after the Polestar 3 in 2022. They will be the Polestar 4 and the Polestar 5. Shocking, right? What we did not know was what these vehicles would be, but now we do.

7 photos