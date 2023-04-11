Polestar 4 Teased for Auto Shanghai as New Electric Crossover Coupe

With a little over a week until the 2024 Shanghai Auto Show (April 18-27) will officially open its gates, several automakers have announced their presence at the car event in the People’s Republic. One of them is Polestar, which will pull the wraps off the all-new ‘4’ during the show.
Set to slot between the Polestar 2 sedan and the Polestar 3 crossover, the all-new Polestar 4 will be the brand’s first ever crossover coupe. The model that will allow them to dip their fingers into this segment in a premiere, and it appears that it’s not just a modified ‘3,’ according to the Polestar CEO. Thomas Ingenlath said that they “reconsidered the entire design to create a new breed of SUV coupe.”
Accompanying the announcement is a teaser image of the car, which shows the headlamp design from above. The LED clusters feature incorporated DRLs with an L-shaped lighting signature, and we can see an aggressive line running from the nose likely to the front windscreen. Full-width LED taillights will be another feature of the vehicle, previous images have revealed, and it will obviously sport a roofline arched behind the B pillars that will slightly eat into the headroom of rear seat passengers, while also affecting the trunk space.
The size and zero-emission nature of the 2024 Polestar 4 will put it in the same zone as the upcoming Porsche Macan EV. We don’t know anything about the underpinnings officially. It is believed to be based on the same platform as the Zeekr 001, though, a crossover coupe that is made by Geely. Lesser versions should get a single motor driving the rear wheels. The all-wheel drive models will sport dual-motor setups. The most frugal variant is believed to exceed 380 miles (610+ km) on a single charge, with its battery all juiced up.
Polestar claims that the new crossover coupe will be their “fastest production car to date,” so you can expect some serious firepower and dizzying straight-line performance. Mind you, the agility of the high-rider will be dwarfed by the Polestar 5. Expected to premiere sometime in 2024, the sports model, which will gun for the likes of the Porsche Taycan, Mercedes EQS, and Tesla Model S, will steam out 872 horsepower in its top form. The torque will be rated at 664 pound-feet (900 Nm), and judging by these numbers, it is likely that it will be able to sprint to sixty miles per hour (97 kph) in some two seconds. More details about the low-slung sedan will be announced in due course, but in the meantime, we’re eager to see what the Polestar 4 is capable of, and if it will truly leave its mark on the segment.
