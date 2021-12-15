Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor Variant Receives 270-Mile EPA Rating, ADAS Upgrades

Swedish carmaker Polestar has announced that its Polestar 2 Long Range single motor variant boasts one of the best EPA ratings in its class, with an estimated range of 270 miles (435 km) on a single charge. Also new for the Polestar 2 are its performance-oriented OTA software updates, as well as refinements to its Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS).
“We are pleased to announce the longest range of any Polestar yet,” said Polestar North America boss, Gregor Hembrough. “Alongside continual range improvements, we continue to offer new conveniences for our customers free of charge via OTA software downloads.”
This latest upgrade includes a suite of new and improved features, such as the ability to schedule charging sessions, thus allowing buyers to take advantage of off-peak electricity pricing. Other OTA additions include battery preconditioning when a DC charger is set as your destination, SiriusXM satellite radio and a Range Assistant app that should help improve driver efficiency.
The app comes with an Eco Climate function, capable of reducing demand on the battery and thus extending range. These software updates are applicable to all Polestar 2 variants, regardless of model year or specification.
Earlier this year, Polestar announced that the Long Range dual motor version would deliver an EPA-estimated range of 249 miles (400 km). Speaking of the dual motor version, it’s getting a performance increase of 67 hp and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) of torque, for a peak output of 469 hp (476 ps) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque. While this upgrade won’t be free, you will be able to easily download it over-the-air.
In Europe, the performance upgrade costs €1,000 ($1,123), with availability and pricing for the United States and Canada to be announced this coming spring.
Logistically, in the United States, Polestar is rapidly expanding its network of retail “Spaces”, with some of the more recent ones being located in Westport, CT; Washington, DC, and Portland, OR.
This latest upgrade includes a suite of new and improved features, such as the ability to schedule charging sessions, thus allowing buyers to take advantage of off-peak electricity pricing. Other OTA additions include battery preconditioning when a DC charger is set as your destination, SiriusXM satellite radio and a Range Assistant app that should help improve driver efficiency.
The app comes with an Eco Climate function, capable of reducing demand on the battery and thus extending range. These software updates are applicable to all Polestar 2 variants, regardless of model year or specification.
Earlier this year, Polestar announced that the Long Range dual motor version would deliver an EPA-estimated range of 249 miles (400 km). Speaking of the dual motor version, it’s getting a performance increase of 67 hp and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) of torque, for a peak output of 469 hp (476 ps) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque. While this upgrade won’t be free, you will be able to easily download it over-the-air.
In Europe, the performance upgrade costs €1,000 ($1,123), with availability and pricing for the United States and Canada to be announced this coming spring.
Logistically, in the United States, Polestar is rapidly expanding its network of retail “Spaces”, with some of the more recent ones being located in Westport, CT; Washington, DC, and Portland, OR.