Latest Polestar 2 Over-the-Air Update Features Helpful New In-Car Range Assistant App

Polestar has pledged to continue updating their EV fastback, the Polestar 2, using Over-the-Air (OTA) updates in order to keep the vehicle feeling fresh. The latest OTA update package has just begun to roll out worldwide, featuring improvements for several key attributes related to both the driving and the user experience.
The update is applicable to even the very first Polestar 2 models delivered to customers back in July of last year, which is another way of saying that no man is being left behind.
“The connected nature of Polestar 2 means we can continue developing new features and improving existing attributes on a continual basis, sending updates to customers regularly,” said Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.
“Since our first update late in 2020 we have released several key software and feature upgrades that have improved range, efficiency, connectivity and the driving experience. The latest package delivers some of our customers’ favorite wish-list items.”
Here’s what you can expect from the new P1.7 update: an in-car Range Assistant app tasked with helping people (especially those who are new to EVs) drive more efficiently. The app also comes with a new Eco Climate mode that allows the driver to reduce demand on the battery from the climate system.
Other enhancements include improved battery preconditioning – when plugged in, the battery is automatically preconditioned as per scheduled climate timers (also configurable within the Polestar app) to support optimal temperature according to a preferred departure time.
Furthermore, a new battery preconditioning function happens to be linked to Google Maps, meaning that when a public fast charging station is programmed as a destination or waypoint, the battery will be preconditioned in order to get the fastest charge possible.
Built in a shared production facility in Luqiao, China, the Polestar 2 is exported to markets all over the globe, including Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. It’s also being sold in China, obviously.
“The connected nature of Polestar 2 means we can continue developing new features and improving existing attributes on a continual basis, sending updates to customers regularly,” said Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.
“Since our first update late in 2020 we have released several key software and feature upgrades that have improved range, efficiency, connectivity and the driving experience. The latest package delivers some of our customers’ favorite wish-list items.”
Here’s what you can expect from the new P1.7 update: an in-car Range Assistant app tasked with helping people (especially those who are new to EVs) drive more efficiently. The app also comes with a new Eco Climate mode that allows the driver to reduce demand on the battery from the climate system.
Other enhancements include improved battery preconditioning – when plugged in, the battery is automatically preconditioned as per scheduled climate timers (also configurable within the Polestar app) to support optimal temperature according to a preferred departure time.
Furthermore, a new battery preconditioning function happens to be linked to Google Maps, meaning that when a public fast charging station is programmed as a destination or waypoint, the battery will be preconditioned in order to get the fastest charge possible.
Built in a shared production facility in Luqiao, China, the Polestar 2 is exported to markets all over the globe, including Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. It’s also being sold in China, obviously.