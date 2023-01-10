Pocket Casts’ First 2023 Update Is Good News for iPhone Users, Big Fixes Included

Pocket Casts has just received the very first update of the year, and unsurprisingly, the new version includes good news for users worldwide.
The iOS version of the application addresses one of the biggest complaints in Pocket Casts: the Siri suggestions were unable to display podcast artwork, so every time, users just had to launch the app to see what was showing in there.
This is why app version 7.29 is a pretty big release for Apple users. Starting with this update, the Siri suggestions show up just fine, so you should be able to see the podcast artwork in a much more convenient way and obviously without having to launch teh app just for such a minor thing.
Next up, episode downloading.
One of the essential features of a podcast app is the way new podcasts are downloaded in the background. After all, these apps should handle the whole thing for you, so whenever a new episode is released, you should be able to listen to it without first having to download any additional bits.
In the case of Pocket Casts, the dev team says it discovered a glitch that caused episode downloading to be interrupted in some cases, without the process starting from where you left off when getting back in the app. Everything should now be fixed in the latest update.
Given this is the first release of the year, there are no new features for Pocket Casts users, but this makes perfect sense anyway, with bigger changes expected in the coming updates. But the working Siri suggestions and the podcast downloading improvements are big news anyway, so users should download the latest version from the App Store as soon as possible.
On the other hand, the previous releases brought more notable goodies to Pocket Casts users, including a new first-launch experience. The application is now showing a guide for new users, essentially assisting them as they set up everything and figure out what each option does.
And of course, given it was released in late 2022, the update also brought the statistics that you normally find in music apps. Pocket Casts could show users the time they’ve spent running the app, therefore making it a lot easier to determine just how addicted to podcasts they’ve been throughout the year.
As we’ve said before, Pocket Casts is one of the best podcast apps available right now, and if you ask me, its only real competitors are the apps coming from Google and Apple. Otherwise, it’s hard to find a third-party solution with a similar feature lineup, especially when taking into account that the essential capabilities are available free of charge (though paying for a premium license unlocks the full goodies in the application).
This is why app version 7.29 is a pretty big release for Apple users. Starting with this update, the Siri suggestions show up just fine, so you should be able to see the podcast artwork in a much more convenient way and obviously without having to launch teh app just for such a minor thing.
Next up, episode downloading.
One of the essential features of a podcast app is the way new podcasts are downloaded in the background. After all, these apps should handle the whole thing for you, so whenever a new episode is released, you should be able to listen to it without first having to download any additional bits.
In the case of Pocket Casts, the dev team says it discovered a glitch that caused episode downloading to be interrupted in some cases, without the process starting from where you left off when getting back in the app. Everything should now be fixed in the latest update.
Given this is the first release of the year, there are no new features for Pocket Casts users, but this makes perfect sense anyway, with bigger changes expected in the coming updates. But the working Siri suggestions and the podcast downloading improvements are big news anyway, so users should download the latest version from the App Store as soon as possible.
On the other hand, the previous releases brought more notable goodies to Pocket Casts users, including a new first-launch experience. The application is now showing a guide for new users, essentially assisting them as they set up everything and figure out what each option does.
And of course, given it was released in late 2022, the update also brought the statistics that you normally find in music apps. Pocket Casts could show users the time they’ve spent running the app, therefore making it a lot easier to determine just how addicted to podcasts they’ve been throughout the year.
As we’ve said before, Pocket Casts is one of the best podcast apps available right now, and if you ask me, its only real competitors are the apps coming from Google and Apple. Otherwise, it’s hard to find a third-party solution with a similar feature lineup, especially when taking into account that the essential capabilities are available free of charge (though paying for a premium license unlocks the full goodies in the application).