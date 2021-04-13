5 The Things Android Auto Does Better than Apple’s CarPlay

4 Waze Getting Unresponsive on CarPlay, Fix Taking Longer Than Expected

3 Another Super Popular App Now Available on Android Auto

2 Apple’s Siri Is No Longer a Woman by Default, It Still Won't Be Quiet in the Car

1 Google Maps and Co. Have Become a Must-Have, Research Shows

More on this:

Siri Suddenly Suffering From Amnesia on CarPlay, Forgetting Users’ Names

Siri is an integral part of the CarPlay experience as it powers everything hands-free, allowing users to control everything using just their voices. 1 photo



This time, it’s a glitch that seems to be happening exclusively on



More specifically, Siri no longer knows the owner's name and simply refers to them as “me.” So, for example, after it reads the messages and no new ones are available, Siri might say something like “These are all messages, Me” or “That’s it, you can take the rest of the day off, Me.”



While at first glance the bug is rather hilarious, it’s also a very frustrating problem that nobody knows how to fix. That's especially because, as everybody says in this



So, in theory, it all comes down to CarPlay, though right now, it’s not exactly clear why this is happening and who is affected.



One thing is certain, though: the issue isn’t related to the iPhone model or the iOS version running on it, as the same behavior has been confirmed on iPhone 12 and older devices running the most recent operating system release.



At the time of writing, there’s no information from Apple regarding this problem but given that a new iOS update is just around the corner and expected to go live later this month, keep your fingers crossed that a fix will be included. That is how users can start playing a song, call someone, or configure the navigation to a specific address without touching the head unit. But in some cases, Siri comes with weird problems that nobody can explain, and Apple remains completely tight-lipped about.This time, it’s a glitch that seems to be happening exclusively on CarPlay , as otherwise, Siri is working correctly when the iPhone is not connected to a head unit.More specifically, Siri no longer knows the owner's name and simply refers to them as “me.” So, for example, after it reads the messages and no new ones are available, Siri might say something like “These are all messages, Me” or “That’s it, you can take the rest of the day off, Me.”While at first glance the bug is rather hilarious, it’s also a very frustrating problem that nobody knows how to fix. That's especially because, as everybody says in this reddit thread, Siri is configured correctly and that is why it’s running properly on the iPhone when CarPlay isn’t enabled.So, in theory, it all comes down to CarPlay, though right now, it’s not exactly clear why this is happening and who is affected.One thing is certain, though: the issue isn’t related to the iPhone model or the iOS version running on it, as the same behavior has been confirmed on iPhone 12 and older devices running the most recent operating system release.At the time of writing, there’s no information from Apple regarding this problem but given that a new iOS update is just around the corner and expected to go live later this month, keep your fingers crossed that a fix will be included.