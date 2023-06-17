Play As Bumblebee From Transformers in Rocket League's Latest Update

Michael Bay might not be helming the Transformer franchise anymore, but that doesn't mean it's going out of fashion anytime soon. Especially if Epic has anything to say about it. Rocket League's latest addition includes the one and only Bumblebee, although it looks nothing like the '70s Chevy Camaro model from "Rise of the Beasts." An Optimus truck wouldn't have hurt either, but you can find him in Fortnite at the moment, hidden on the last page of the Battle Pass.

9 photos Photo: Rocket League