Play As Bumblebee From Transformers in Rocket League's Latest Update

Michael Bay might not be helming the Transformer franchise anymore, but that doesn't mean it's going out of fashion anytime soon. Especially if Epic has anything to say about it. Rocket League's latest addition includes the one and only Bumblebee, although it looks nothing like the '70s Chevy Camaro model from "Rise of the Beasts." An Optimus truck wouldn't have hurt either, but you can find him in Fortnite at the moment, hidden on the last page of the Battle Pass.
Fortnite's recent collaboration with Transformers introduced the leaders of the Autobots and Maximals, Optimus Prime, and Optimus Primal, respectively. Speaking from experience, playing either of them on PC with the graphics turned up to 11 is a very cool experience.
Sadly, Optimus doesn't "roll out" and turn into a truck, but you can find one that looks like his vehicle form and drive it. It's not ideal, but at least it's the closest you'll get to a good current-gen Transformers game. At least until the upcoming Transformers: Reactivate hits shelves sometime in 2024 or 2025.
Leaving Epic's Fortnite aside for a moment and switching to the company's other major successful live-service game, Rocket League, let's see what the collaboration looks like.
The game will feature the Transformers Bundle until June 27, putting you in Bumblebee's driver's seat. As a cute little party trick, the not-Camaro can make him dance during the Post-Game Spotlight screen if you're into that sort of shenanigans.
You have to win for that to happen, but if you end up as the MVP, you'll see him do a rare animation. Just keep in mind that he can't perform these party tricks during a match.
The bundle also includes an animated Blueprint Bumblebee Player Banner and a powerful-sounding Engine Audio to make your enemies quiver in their tires. Then you have the Transformers Theme Player Anthem and the Optimus Prime Goal Explosion that completes the whole package.
Before you get excited, there is a price to pay, like with every live-service game. The Transformers Bundle is 2500 credits and features everything I listed above about the yellow muscle car.
Then there is the Optimus Prime Goal Explosion stand-alone package for 800 Credits and the Transformers Theme Player Anthem for 300 Credits.
Aside from the excellent gameplay from Fortnite and Rocket League, the other major factor that makes these two games bring in incredible amounts of cash year after year is their ability to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of pop culture or meta.
To thrive in today's harsh gaming industry, you have to appeal to the mass market, and that's exactly what Epic Games has been doing since 2017 when they first came out with Fortnite as a more cartoony PUBG clone.
Sadly, Optimus doesn't "roll out" and turn into a truck, but you can find one that looks like his vehicle form and drive it. It's not ideal, but at least it's the closest you'll get to a good current-gen Transformers game. At least until the upcoming Transformers: Reactivate hits shelves sometime in 2024 or 2025.
Leaving Epic's Fortnite aside for a moment and switching to the company's other major successful live-service game, Rocket League, let's see what the collaboration looks like.
The game will feature the Transformers Bundle until June 27, putting you in Bumblebee's driver's seat. As a cute little party trick, the not-Camaro can make him dance during the Post-Game Spotlight screen if you're into that sort of shenanigans.
You have to win for that to happen, but if you end up as the MVP, you'll see him do a rare animation. Just keep in mind that he can't perform these party tricks during a match.
The bundle also includes an animated Blueprint Bumblebee Player Banner and a powerful-sounding Engine Audio to make your enemies quiver in their tires. Then you have the Transformers Theme Player Anthem and the Optimus Prime Goal Explosion that completes the whole package.
Before you get excited, there is a price to pay, like with every live-service game. The Transformers Bundle is 2500 credits and features everything I listed above about the yellow muscle car.
Then there is the Optimus Prime Goal Explosion stand-alone package for 800 Credits and the Transformers Theme Player Anthem for 300 Credits.
Aside from the excellent gameplay from Fortnite and Rocket League, the other major factor that makes these two games bring in incredible amounts of cash year after year is their ability to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of pop culture or meta.
To thrive in today's harsh gaming industry, you have to appeal to the mass market, and that's exactly what Epic Games has been doing since 2017 when they first came out with Fortnite as a more cartoony PUBG clone.