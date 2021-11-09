Place an Order for the 2022 DS 4 Now, Get It Early Next Year

Having been presented earlier this year, the 2022 DS 4 is now up for grabs in the United Kingdom. The lineup includes the DS 4, Performance Line, and Cross versions, and the vehicle can be ordered in store or online, with different powertrains, including plug-in hybrid, gasoline, and diesel units.
Pricing in Europe’s biggest right-hand drive market starts at £25,350 ($34,268) for the Bastille+, which is followed by the Trocadero and Rivoli that can be had from £28,850 ($39,000) and £35,150 ($47,516) respectively. The Performance Line and Performance Line+ kick off at £26,850 ($36,296) and £33,150 ($44,813) respectively, the Cross Trocadero comes from £29,450 ($39,811), and the Cross Rivoli can be yours from an RRP of £35,750 ($48,327).
Described as a premium hatchback, which puts it against the likes of the Audi A3 Sportback, BMW 1 Series, and Mercedes-Benz A-Class, as well as the Mercedes GLA and Lexus UX, the 2022 DS 4 is powered by different assemblies. These include the PureTech 130, PureTech 180, and PureTech 225 gasoline units, Blue HDi 130 diesel, and E-TENSE 225 plug-in hybrid, with the latter offering a zero-emission range of up to 30 miles (48 km) with the battery fully charged. All of them are sold with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Inspired by the DS Aero Sport Lounge Concept, the DS 4 variant targets families and features different bumpers, contrasting roof, and chrome accents. Customers can specify it in the Bastille+, Trocadero, and Rivoli trim levels.
Limited to the Performance Line and Performance Line+, the DS 4 Performance Line sports a more athletic look. It has a glossy black finish for the grille and DS Wings, black upper window surrounds, and dark tinted rear windows. Things such as the 19-inch wheels, black Alcantara upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, forged carbon insert, 7-inch digital dials, and 10-inch infotainment system are on deck. This model also gets LED lights at both ends and front and rear parking sensors, and the Performance Line+ adds advanced driver assistance gear.
The Cross is limited to the Cross Trocadero and Cross Rivoli and gets SUV-inspired styling cues, such as the front and rear skids, black bumpers, glossy black roof bars, and side skirts. It rides on 19-inch wheels and has a Tungsten Diamond cloth interior for the Trocadero, while the Rivoli sports different wheels and has a Basalt Black leather cockpit. Both of them feature an advanced head-up display, with immersive technology that creates the optical illusion of displaying the driving information four meters (13 feet) ahead of the windscreen.
