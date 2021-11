Place an Order for the 2022 DS 4 Now, Get It Early Next Year

HDi

Pricing in Europe’s biggest right-hand drive market starts at £25,350 ($34,268) for the Bastille+, which is followed by the Trocadero and Rivoli that can be had from £28,850 ($39,000) and £35,150 ($47,516) respectively. The Performance Line and Performance Line+ kick off at £26,850 ($36,296) and £33,150 ($44,813) respectively, the Cross Trocadero comes from £29,450 ($39,811), and the Cross Rivoli can be yours from an RRP of £35,750 ($48,327).Described as a premium hatchback, which puts it against the likes of the Audi A3 Sportback, BMW 1 Series, and Mercedes-Benz A-Class, as well as the Mercedes GLA and Lexus UX, the 2022 DS 4 is powered by different assemblies. These include the PureTech 130, PureTech 180, and PureTech 225 gasoline units, Blue130 diesel, and E-TENSE 225 plug-in hybrid, with the latter offering a zero-emission range of up to 30 miles (48 km) with the battery fully charged. All of them are sold with an eight-speed automatic transmission.Inspired by the DS Aero Sport Lounge Concept , the DS 4 variant targets families and features different bumpers, contrasting roof, and chrome accents. Customers can specify it in the Bastille+, Trocadero, and Rivoli trim levels.Limited to the Performance Line and Performance Line+, the DS 4 Performance Line sports a more athletic look. It has a glossy black finish for the grille and DS Wings, black upper window surrounds, and dark tinted rear windows. Things such as the 19-inch wheels, black Alcantara upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, forged carbon insert, 7-inch digital dials, and 10-inch infotainment system are on deck. This model also gets LED lights at both ends and front and rear parking sensors, and the Performance Line+ adds advanced driver assistance gear.The Cross is limited to the Cross Trocadero and Cross Rivoli and gets-inspired styling cues, such as the front and rear skids, black bumpers, glossy black roof bars, and side skirts. It rides on 19-inch wheels and has a Tungsten Diamond cloth interior for the Trocadero, while the Rivoli sports different wheels and has a Basalt Black leather cockpit. Both of them feature an advanced head-up display, with immersive technology that creates the optical illusion of displaying the driving information four meters (13 feet) ahead of the windscreen.