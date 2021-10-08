DS 3 Crossback Faubourg Has Chic Looks, Largest Infotainment Screen in the Segment

DS Automobiles has expanded the DS 3 Crossback family with the Faubourg Edition. The new model is based on the Bastille trim level, which slots between the Montmartre and Rivoli, Performance Line, Performance Line +, and Business, and starts at €31,100 ($35,943) in France.
Available with a light or dark contrasting roof as an option, the DS 3 Crossback Faubourg has a matte black grille with chrome surround, chrome strip on the tailgate, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy windows, and a few other special touches.
The interior is decorated by Basalt Black grain leather, and Clou de Paris embossed inserts, and sports thick floor mats, the automaker says. On top of that, it gets the 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is the biggest display offered in the segment, according to DS. The system has TomTom traffic service for real-time traffic information and speed cameras. A wireless charging pad is on deck too, together with a second USB port in the center armrest, and keyless entry and go.
Citroen’s premium car brand is also offering the new DS 3 Crossback Faubourg with front and rear parking sensors, SOS & Assistance services, and a few other safety systems. The model is otherwise available in the Ruby Red, Pearl White, Cristal Pearl, Millenium Blue, Perla Nera Black, Polar White, Platinum Grey, and Artense Grey exterior paint finishes, with four roof personalization colors.
Power is supplied by an assortment of engines, including the PureTech 130 gasoline and BlueHDi 130 diesel, hooked up to an automatic transmission. The manual gearbox is reserved for the PureTech 100 gasoline and BlueHDi 110 diesel units. Moreover, the E-TENSE electrified powertrain, with a 136 hp internal combustion engine and a 50 kWh battery that enables a WLTP range of 341 km (212 miles), supporting fast charging, can also be specified to the special edition model.
