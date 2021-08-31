DS Automobiles Ready to Ditch Internal Combustion Engines, Will Go Full Electric in 2024

2 DS 4 La Premiere Debuts as Top-Spec Variant, First Deliveries Later This Year

After becoming Europe’s leading multi-energy brand back in 2020 thanks to having the lowest average CO2 emissions (83.1g/km), DS Automobiles is now looking to ditch internal combustion engines altogether in order to become a fully electric carmaker starting in 2024. 6 photos



This “project” will involve a high-capacity battery with up to 104 kWh for a range of 435 miles (700 km), which should eliminate any range anxiety buyers might have.



“The car industry is experiencing a change whose breadth and speed are unprecedented. As a pioneer, DS Automobiles has anticipated this move, with electrification at the center of its strategy. The next developments in legislation and the EV ecosystem provide opportunities that we want to offer to our customers who already like our electrified range. I took the decision to speed up the development to create a new 100% electric art of travel, desirable in terms of enjoyment and remarkable in terms of quality and performance; a new art of travel, steadfastly high tech and still just as refined. It is a daring plan that will take shape from 2024,” said DS Automobiles CEO, Beatrice Foucher.



