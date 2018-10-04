2019 DS 3 Crossback Debuts in Paris Alongside Electric Model

Serving as an indirect replacement to the DS 3 three-door hatchback, the Crossback is different in more than body style. The CMP multi-energy vehicle architecture is the backbone of the DS 3 Crossback, and thanks to the cutting-edge engineering that went into this platform, the subcompact crossover is available with an electric option.
Revealed together with the ICE-only model under the bright lights of the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense comes with a 50-kWh battery. Sandwiched into the floor, the lithium-ion battery provides electricity to an electric motor (136 horsepower) that drives the front wheels.
Zero to 50 kph (31 mph) comes in 3.3 seconds, and to 100 kph (62 mph), acceleration takes 8.7 seconds. Thanks to the regenerative braking and decelerating system, the E-Tense provides “more than 300 kilometers (186 miles)” of range on a full charge according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.
Going on sale in the second half of 2019, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense needs five hours to charge up from the 11-kW Wallbox. If you use a fast-charging station (100 kW), charging to 80 percent takes 30 minutes (or 9 kilometers per minute).
Turning our attention to internal combustion, the range-topping DS 3 Crossback that relies on fossil fuel comes with 155 horsepower. Lesser options of the PureTech (130 and 100 horsepower) are also available, along with two BlueHDi turbo diesels (130 and 100 horsepower).
The standard transmission can be switched with the EAT8, which is much smoother than the robotized manual of Groupe PSA from not that long ago. According to Eric Apode, the senior vice-president for products at DS Automobiles describes the DS 3 Crossback as a technological leader with unequaled sophistication.
Groupe PSA pursues “an ambitious objective” with the newcomer. More to the point, the French manufacturer wants the DS 3 Crossback “to be number one in its segment.” It’s certainly ambitious, but even from the standpoint of design, the Audi Q2 doesn’t stand a chance.
