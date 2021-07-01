DS 7 Crossback Goes Down the Special Edition Route With New Ligne Noire Model

The DS 7, which is France’s best-selling premium crossover according to the automaker, has become a bit more appealing with the introduction of the new Ligne Noire special edition. Available in different exterior colors and with upscale amenities, it is already on sale in its home market.
Based on the Bastille+ trim level, the DS 7 Crossback Ligne Noire can be ordered in Platinum Grey, Perla Nera Black, Pearl White, Cristal Pearl, Ink Blue, and Artense Grey.
Customers will have to choose the Pearl Grey or Basalt Black leather upholstery inside, supplemented by the diamond pattern stitching, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a few other features.
On top of the gear offered in the DS 7 Crossback Bastille+, the Ligne Noire edition has standard Active LED Vision headlamps, 19-inch Roma alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, and aluminum pedals and footrest. In the plug-in hybrid versions, it also gets thicker windows for better soundproofing, and camera-controlled damping via the DS Active Scan Suspension.
The 2021 DS 7 Crossback Ligne Noire Edition is available exclusively in the E-Tense 225 and E-Tense 4x4 300 variants.
The former was introduced last summer, with a 180 PS (177 HP / 132 kW) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) gasoline engine, a 110 PS (108 HP / 81 kW) electric motor, and a 13.2 kWh battery. The combined output and torque is rated at 225 PS (222 HP / 165 kW) and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft), channeled to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The E-Tense 4x4 300 has a gas unit, two electric motors, and an identical battery, and is good for a total of 300 PS (296 HP / 221 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft).
Pricing for the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense starts at €55,900 ($66,397) in France, and the more powerful model is offered from €61,400 ($72,930).
