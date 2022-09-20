autoevolution
Pirelli Introduces Its First Tires With All-Weather Capabilities, the Weatheractive Range
Tires are critical in ensuring our safety when driving. With durability, flexibility, and harsh weather in mind, Pirelli has launched Weatheractive, a new all-weather range of tires in the U.S.

20 Sep 2022, 12:35 UTC ·
Weather conditions are a significant challenge when driving. We must always be mindful of the weather and choose suitable tires. I'll guide you through some critical aspects of selecting the proper tires with the help of the Pirelli All-Weather Pro Guide.

Let's be honest; sometimes, we forget about changing tires and are caught off-guard by the weather. According to the Federal Highway Administration in the U.S., there are over 5.8 million vehicle crashes yearly. Around 21% of these crashes are weather-related. Most occur on wet pavement and during rainfall (70% on wet pavement and 46% during rainfall). 18% happen during snow, 13% on icy pavement, and 16% on snowy or slushy pavement.

Consumers have relied on all-season tires to face weather and road conditions throughout the year. Of course, it all depends on where you live. Some places might have mixed conditions, while others will mainly have the same weather throughout the year.

All-weather tires have emerged in the past few years, focusing on flexibility. They're a "jack of all trades" as they provide performance in all conditions, even in more extreme ones. It's an ideal solution.

By this point, you might wonder, "Wait a sec, what's the difference between all-season and all-weather?". Well, all-season tires are suitable for areas that do not have significant snowfall; they are made to perform well in mild winter conditions. All-weather tires are also built for all four seasons, but the 3PMS (Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake) rating means that they provide more traction and confidence in the snow while also being more durable in the summer when compared to traditional winter tires.

You can find the 3PMSF symbol on the tire's sidewall. It indicates that it's severe snow service-rated, meeting the required performance criteria in snow testing.

The new Pirelli all-weather tires are available in two versions. One is the Cinturato Weatheractive, designed for passenger cars. Three sizes can be bought: 18" (46 centimeters), 19" (48 centimeters), and 20" (51 centimeters), and they come with a 60,000 miles (96,560 km) treadwear warranty. The other model is Scorpion Weatheractive, meant for CUVs, SUVs, and pick-up trucks. They also come with the same warranty; only they're available in sizes 18" (46 centimeters) to 22" (56 centimeters).

So, how can Pirelli all-weather tires achieve this remarkable performance? Well, there are several vital elements. They feature an innovative compound with a new polymer/resin system and have a 3-rib treadblock design that optimizes stiffness for uniform wear. Moreover, the "trumpet" shaped lateral grooves ensure optimal water evacuation in wet conditions, and the narrow and long footprint offers excellent snow performance.

Let me also tell you some dos and don'ts about hitting the road. Always do your research and find out which conditions (both weather and road type) you'll be driving in and opt for tires that suit them. If you don't want to change tires in the winter, all-weather tires might be a good choice. Also, don't forget to monitor and maintain your tires throughout the year, no matter what type. If you'll encounter heavy snow conditions, look for the 3PMSF symbol.

Lastly, check your tire pressure and tread depth and rotate them every 5,000-7,000 miles (8,046 – 11,265 km). Make sure you always adapt your speed to the road conditions.

Pirelli has come up with a new product series that provides flexibility and fantastic performance; it's definitely worth checking it out, especially if you live in areas with drastic weather changes.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

