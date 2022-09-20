Pirelli Introduces Its First Tires With All-Weather Capabilities, the Weatheractive Range

Weather conditions are a significant challenge when driving. We must always be mindful of the weather and choose suitable tires. I'll guide you through some critical aspects of selecting the proper tires with the help of the Pirelli All-Weather Pro Guide.
Let's be honest; sometimes, we forget about changing tires and are caught off-guard by the weather. According to the Federal Highway Administration in the U.S., there are over 5.8 million vehicle crashes yearly. Around 21% of these crashes are weather-related. Most occur on wet pavement and during rainfall (70% on wet pavement and 46% during rainfall). 18% happen during snow, 13% on icy pavement, and 16% on snowy or slushy pavement.
Consumers have relied on all-season tires to face weather and road conditions throughout the year. Of course, it all depends on where you live. Some places might have mixed conditions, while others will mainly have the same weather throughout the year.
By this point, you might wonder, "Wait a sec, what's the difference between all-season and all-weather?". Well, all-season tires are suitable for areas that do not have significant snowfall; they are made to perform well in mild winter conditions. All-weather tires are also built for all four seasons, but the 3PMS (Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake) rating means that they provide more traction and confidence in the snow while also being more durable in the summer when compared to traditional winter tires.
You can find the 3PMSF symbol on the tire's sidewall. It indicates that it's severe snow service-rated, meeting the required performance criteria in snow testing.
warranty. The other model is Scorpion Weatheractive, meant for CUVs, SUVs, and pick-up trucks. They also come with the same warranty; only they're available in sizes 18" (46 centimeters) to 22" (56 centimeters).
So, how can Pirelli all-weather tires achieve this remarkable performance? Well, there are several vital elements. They feature an innovative compound with a new polymer/resin system and have a 3-rib treadblock design that optimizes stiffness for uniform wear. Moreover, the "trumpet" shaped lateral grooves ensure optimal water evacuation in wet conditions, and the narrow and long footprint offers excellent snow performance.
Let me also tell you some dos and don'ts about hitting the road. Always do your research and find out which conditions (both weather and road type) you'll be driving in and opt for tires that suit them. If you don't want to change tires in the winter, all-weather tires might be a good choice. Also, don't forget to monitor and maintain your tires throughout the year, no matter what type. If you'll encounter heavy snow conditions, look for the 3PMSF symbol.
Pirelli has come up with a new product series that provides flexibility and fantastic performance; it's definitely worth checking it out, especially if you live in areas with drastic weather changes.
Let's be honest; sometimes, we forget about changing tires and are caught off-guard by the weather. According to the Federal Highway Administration in the U.S., there are over 5.8 million vehicle crashes yearly. Around 21% of these crashes are weather-related. Most occur on wet pavement and during rainfall (70% on wet pavement and 46% during rainfall). 18% happen during snow, 13% on icy pavement, and 16% on snowy or slushy pavement.
Consumers have relied on all-season tires to face weather and road conditions throughout the year. Of course, it all depends on where you live. Some places might have mixed conditions, while others will mainly have the same weather throughout the year.
By this point, you might wonder, "Wait a sec, what's the difference between all-season and all-weather?". Well, all-season tires are suitable for areas that do not have significant snowfall; they are made to perform well in mild winter conditions. All-weather tires are also built for all four seasons, but the 3PMS (Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake) rating means that they provide more traction and confidence in the snow while also being more durable in the summer when compared to traditional winter tires.
You can find the 3PMSF symbol on the tire's sidewall. It indicates that it's severe snow service-rated, meeting the required performance criteria in snow testing.
warranty. The other model is Scorpion Weatheractive, meant for CUVs, SUVs, and pick-up trucks. They also come with the same warranty; only they're available in sizes 18" (46 centimeters) to 22" (56 centimeters).
So, how can Pirelli all-weather tires achieve this remarkable performance? Well, there are several vital elements. They feature an innovative compound with a new polymer/resin system and have a 3-rib treadblock design that optimizes stiffness for uniform wear. Moreover, the "trumpet" shaped lateral grooves ensure optimal water evacuation in wet conditions, and the narrow and long footprint offers excellent snow performance.
Let me also tell you some dos and don'ts about hitting the road. Always do your research and find out which conditions (both weather and road type) you'll be driving in and opt for tires that suit them. If you don't want to change tires in the winter, all-weather tires might be a good choice. Also, don't forget to monitor and maintain your tires throughout the year, no matter what type. If you'll encounter heavy snow conditions, look for the 3PMSF symbol.
Pirelli has come up with a new product series that provides flexibility and fantastic performance; it's definitely worth checking it out, especially if you live in areas with drastic weather changes.