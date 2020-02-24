Pininfarina Goes After Ferrari, Lambo With Uber-Fast Battista Anniversario

Starting later this year, the scene in the hypercar segment of the market will forever change, as one of the oldest coach builders there are, Pininfarina, will unleash its very first, own-branded car: the Battista.
Introduced almost a year ago by the Italians as the “fastest and most powerful road-legal car ever designed and built in Italy,” the Battista is aiming to steal the crown from the Ferrari LaFerrari, or the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, currently two of the fastest Italian cars on the road.
And there are numbers to back this claim up. The Battista is an electric vehicle, powered by four electric motors that develop a combined 1,900 horsepower and 2,300 Nm of torque, more than enough to shoot from a standstill to 62 mph in less than two seconds.
That’s significantly faster than the 2.8 seconds achieved by the 6.3-liter V12 of the LaFerrari, or the equal time registered by the SVJ.
Of course, one would argue the Battista is in no way fighting the same battle as the Ferrari and Lambo, as they belong to different worlds. But knowing how important it is for the Prancing Horse for instance to have an immaculate image, Pininfarina’s stunt is more than sure to be noticed in Maranello.
The Battista is still some time away from market launch, as the Italians have only begun an on-track test and development program for the car. But this isn’t stopping the uber-excited company from releasing a limited edition of the model.
Called Battista Anniversario, the model will be shown next week at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, and for now not many details have been revealed about it.
We do know there will be only five of them built, all as a tribute to both the company’s founder, Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, and its 90th anniversary.
We’ll probably not see any technical enhancements compared to the stock version, but we are expecting a lot of bling to be added to the already extraordinary-looking car.
