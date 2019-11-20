Pininafarina Offers Formula E Racing Experience Package for Battista Buyers

#Battista's #acceleration is yet to be experienced. At the same time, we know that driving a @MahindraRacing #FormulaE car is as close to the exhilarating experience as you can get. So, we met at #Calafat #racetrack last week to get a feeling for what's to come..see for yourself! pic.twitter.com/zHYM1khqUy — Automobili Pininfarina (@automobiliPinin) November 19, 2019

With a package of four electric motors connected to a 120 kWh battery designed by RIMAC, which promises to deliver a range of about 280 miles and a 0 to 62 mph in less than 2 seconds, the car is set to be the most powerful legal road vehicle ever made in Italy. If you are to sum the four motors you will end up with a power of around 1,900 horsepower and 2,300 Nm of torque, impressive figures.As if that wasn’t enough, the lucky 150 owners will have the opportunity to drive a Mahindra Racing Formula E car at the Calafat Circuit in Spain. The package will also include active feedback from Formula 1 and Formula E driver Nick Heidfeld who will be on site during the whole process.The CSO of Automobili Pininfarina, Jochen Rudat, said the company is "on a mission to make the world 'love electric' by combining beautiful design and unprecedented performance in a range of luxury cars starting with Battista.""We are breaking with convention and giving our clients the unique experience of driving track-prepared EVs and a Mahindra Racing Formula E car on Spain's Circuit de Calafat.”"The Automobili Pininfarina Hyperdrive experience introduces a new dimension of performance to hypercar collectors and recognizes the need to create new and different test drive experiences that allow guests to explore the technology of the future.”First deliveries of the new hypercar are set to begin by the end of 2020 in Europe, with sales in the US and Asia to start at the beginning of 2021.