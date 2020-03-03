Pininfarina Celebrates 90 Years With Monstrous Battista Anniversario Model

This is going to be an exclusive car as only 5 of these beasts will be produced by skilled craftsmen in Cambiano, Turin. Considering the limited number, the pricing starts at “merely” 2.6 million euros (2.9 million dollars), and each one will be painted in combination with signature Pininfarina-exotic colors, namely the Bianco Sestriere, Grigio Antonelliano and the classic Iconica Blu. The painting of the car is manually done, and the time consumed for each model can cover a few weeks.Luca Borgogno, Chief Design Officer, Automobili Pininfarina claims that the “Battista Anniversario features one of the most complex paint finishes in the world. The process of creating such a finish is akin to a great artist completing an Old Master painting. The result is more than just a visual work of art. Styling, balanced with ultimate performance, produces a genuine Pininfarina: the beauty of power and the power of beauty.” We can approve that, as for the artisans to properly apply paint layer-by-layer and color-by-color the body panels of the cars are disassembled and reassembled three times!The Battista Anniversario model comes as standard with the “Furiosa” package, which consists of a remodelled carbon fiber front splitter, side blades and rear diffuser. At this moment, if you want to buy a normal Battista model, it can be fitted with this sportier-looking package. However, it will not be painted in a two-tone color as for the anniversary model.The handling of the hypercar is further improved by having newly designed wheels, with a center-lock mechanism that reducing their mass by 10 kg (22 lb). This enables the car to travel “safely” at 350 kph (217 mph).Speaking of speed, this machinery can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph under 2 seconds and reach 300 kph from a stand still in a little less than 12 seconds. This performance is achieved due to the four electric motors that power the car, which develop a combined 1900 hp and a whopping 2300 Nm (1696 lb-ft) of torque. That is almost three as a Tesla Model S in Ludicrous mode.In conclusion, Pininfarina manages to keep its head high with this anniversary model, as it will be the maker of the fastest and most luxurious production cars in Italy. When it really starts manufacturing them.