EV

With Porsche currently being in the midst of an electrification revolution, this could tip the balance in favor of a futuristic design for the newcomer, even though certain aficionados still dream of retro-inspired styling.Fortunately, the rendering we have here comes to help us pass the time, aiming to give us an idea of how a new Porsche hypercar would look like. The pixel effort features the styling language we've seen on the Mission E , the concept that previewed the Taycan that's now already among us.Once again following the latest trends of the go-fast industry, this digital dream packs features such as negative space and wheels pods that easily stand out.In case you're wondering about the mind behind these pixels, you should know the rendering comes from a gear head named Oscar Johansson. We're talking about a young Swedish "aspiring designer", who has already completed an exterior styling internship at Renault.Returning to the successor of the 918 Spyder , the German automotive producer might just have to push the game well past the 1,000-horsepower level.In fact, if Porsche does take its next halo model down theroute, the company will have to keep a delicate balance between two key elements. The first involves the ever-increasing competition from fresh names, such as the Rimac C Two and the Pininfarina Battista, while the latter involves the pricing. You see, the two examples play in a totally different league than the one that used to accommodate the 918 Spyder, costingtwice as much as the retired Porscha.