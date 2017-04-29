autoevolution

Pigs Fly in Commercial, as 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Gets 84 MPGe

 
To mark the launch of the all-new 2017 Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler is releasing a 60-second commercial called "Flying Pigs" across media channels this week. It's not the first time this idiom has been made into reality thanks to CGI. But car commercials have been really dull lately, and this one isn't that bad.
The Chrysler brand's fairly inspired video is meant to shine a light on the fact that the all-new 2017 Pacifica Hybrid, which is the first hybrid minivan in America, can do 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode.

The number is not unfathomable, and you probably won't achieve it in real life. But if we told you two years ago that Chrysler will have a premium-looking minivan that gets best-in-class mileage, you wouldn't have believed us.

Of course, it's not only the MPGe number that's supposed to impress you, as the auto emergency braking system also proves useful. The Pacifica boasts many other key features, including a smartphone app, deliver relevant vehicle information, such as charge status and scheduling, charging station locations and an ‘efficiency coach’ for more efficient driving.

“To celebrate this next critical chapter in our Minivan Firsts – our story requires a very specific message – one that speaks to two very distinct audiences (parents and children),” said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer – FCA Global. “Through the spot’s unique story-telling device, flying pigs and blue moons are seen as the device to highlight segment-first features that are almost unbelievable and will appeal to adults and kids alike.”

The video starts in an animated picture-book view, from the perspective of a young boy and his sister sitting in the passenger seats. As their parents are told about the new minivan they might buy, the kids start to notice supernatural phenomena, like the flying pigs, hell freezing over and a blue moon.

The Pacifica is technically not a hybrid, but a PHEV with a battery providing 33 miles per charge. With an MSRP starting from $41,995, the Pacifica Hybrid is not cheap. However, it qualifies for a $7,500 grant, which makes it about as cheap as the regular model.

