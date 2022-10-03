Pierre Gasly Upset with AlphaTauri Over Singapore GP Strategy, Is He as Good as Gone?

Pierre Gasly was clearly upset with his team following last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, arguing that a bad strategy call cost him several positions. The Frenchman was running in the top seven when AlphaTauri decided to bring him in early and make the switch to slicks.
Unfortunately for them, the track wasn’t dry enough yet and Gasly ended up falling down the order before eventually finishing P10. After the race, Gasly stated that he didn’t understand the decision to pit him at that moment in time, while also complaining about a lack of communication.
“I think we didn’t do a good job. We were seventh, ahead of the two Aston Martins, with track position. We had everything in our hands, and we threw it away because we decided to box too early,” he said, as quoted by Motorsport.
“There was no communication, and no dialogue, which I don’t fully understand why. We took a gamble in a moment where we didn’t need to. So, we boxed, everybody stayed out on track, and we got overcut by four cars.”
His P10 finish also resulted in AlphaTauri getting leapfrogged by Aston Martin in the 2022 Constructor Standings.
“Obviously I’m very disappointed for all the team and all of us because we’re dropping to ninth in the team championship. Daniel [Ricciardo] was behind us, far behind, [but] stayed out on track, as we should have done, and finished P5.”
“It’s nine points that we lost and nine important points. So yeah, I’m just sad. And not happy with our performance.”
From the outside looking in, what’s surprising is that AlphaTauri didn’t ask him about track conditions before bringing him in for the tire change.
The French driver already has one foot out the door as he seeks a switch to Alpine for 2023. It’s safe to say that this strategic blunder couldn’t have come at a worse time for Scuderia AlphaTauri.
