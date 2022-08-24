Pierre Gasly Controls His F1 Future Beyond 2023, But Says He’s Not Thinking That Far Ahead

To say that Pierre Gasly’s F1 career has had its ups and downs would be an understatement. The French driver entered F1 with Toro Rosso in 2017, before making the switch to Red Bull in 2019. Unfortunately, he underperformed once there and was demoted to his previous team, which now goes by the name AlphaTauri.
He’s been with AlphaTauri ever since and he’s steadily established himself as one of the most consistently solid drivers on the grid, making Q3 more often than not and performing really well during races.
Earlier this year, when Red Bull offered Sergio Perez a two-year contract, it basically closed the door for Gasly to move up to a better team, however, he has since committed to AlphaTauri for 2023 and beyond that, it would seem the future is 100% in his hands.
“I think you’ve got to be open. There’s got to be a conversation, obviously with Red Bull, and they’ll be the first ones to know what’s the situation,” said Gasly in an interview with Motorsport.
“But of course, it’s also the first time in my career that I actually get the option of deciding what’s going to happen. It’s still early, we’re still mid-2022. At the right moment, we’ll assess what are the best options for the future.”
Last year, Gasly accounted for 110 out of 142 points earned by his team in the Constructors Standings and while this year he hasn’t been as successful, he’s still clearly a no.1 driver on his team, which doesn’t come without responsibility.
“Being a leader, it’s not only about driving and being fast on the race track. It's about leading the team and bringing that energy, the mentality and the work ethic that you set to yourself to the rest of your crew to extract the best of the package that you've got. That's what I'm trying to do.”
