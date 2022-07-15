AlphaTauri Hopes Upcoming Upgrade Package Will Fix Weaknesses and Close Midfield Gap

Things aren’t exactly going well for Scuderia AlphaTauri. The outfit hasn’t finished a race better than P14 in their last three outings on the track and the last time they scored points was back in Azerbaijan through Pierre Gasly.
When the 2022 F1 season kicked off, AlphaTauri looked reasonably strong – at least as strong as any other midfield team. However, they have since lost out to the likes of Alpine, McLaren, Alfa Romeo and even Haas. Heck, one or two more poor results and they might lose P8 in the Constructor Standings to Aston Martin, another struggling team.
That being said, AlphaTauri is looking forward to the upcoming French Grand Prix, where they will bring a significant upgrade package which should “address the weaknesses” on the car, reports Motorsport.
“We’ve got a clear view on where we need to address really,” said the team’s technical director Jody Egginton. “And we’ll have a reasonably large update coming to France, so bodywork and floor. The target of that is to address the weaknesses we’ve identified.”
“We’re out of phase with a lot of teams, but if that [package] delivers on expectation, it should give us a car that’s a little bit easier to set up and deal with. It’s an aerodynamic update, and that’s the arms race at the moment.”
Last week in Austria, Gasly stated that a lack of downforce in high-speed corners was one of the key issues with the car – something they struggled with at Silverstone too.
“We just struggle, and we haven’t brought anything for the past couple of months. I think at the moment we know we’re losing overall downforce in the high-speed, and we’re losing too much time compared to our main rivals.”
If AlphaTauri can provide Gasly and Tsunoda with more downforce, the two drivers might be able to at least match Alfa Romeo in terms of pace.
That being said, AlphaTauri is looking forward to the upcoming French Grand Prix, where they will bring a significant upgrade package which should “address the weaknesses” on the car, reports Motorsport.
“We’ve got a clear view on where we need to address really,” said the team’s technical director Jody Egginton. “And we’ll have a reasonably large update coming to France, so bodywork and floor. The target of that is to address the weaknesses we’ve identified.”
“We’re out of phase with a lot of teams, but if that [package] delivers on expectation, it should give us a car that’s a little bit easier to set up and deal with. It’s an aerodynamic update, and that’s the arms race at the moment.”
Last week in Austria, Gasly stated that a lack of downforce in high-speed corners was one of the key issues with the car – something they struggled with at Silverstone too.
“We just struggle, and we haven’t brought anything for the past couple of months. I think at the moment we know we’re losing overall downforce in the high-speed, and we’re losing too much time compared to our main rivals.”
If AlphaTauri can provide Gasly and Tsunoda with more downforce, the two drivers might be able to at least match Alfa Romeo in terms of pace.