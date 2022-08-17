Is Sergio Perez Replacing Lewis Hamilton Next Season? Toto Wolff Responds

The beginning of the season was difficult for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, which started a lot of rumors that his time at Mercedes-AMG Petronas might be over. Some even claimed Sergio Perez will replace him next season. Is that true? Toto Wolff has all the answers.
At the beginning of the season, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had a hard time keeping up with Red Bull and Ferrari. But the last couple of races had both Mercedes drivers on the podium, with the hopes of winning a race once the summer break is over.
However, there have been multiple rumors that Sergio Perez will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season. Is there any truth to the rumors?
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Team Principal Toto Wolff sets things straight during an interview with Motorsport.com Italy and denies talking to Perez or any other driver as a replacement for Hamilton.
Speaking to Motorsport.com Italy, he said: “It's complete b******. I've never called Sergio, he's a good guy and I respect him, but I've never talked to him and haven't been in contact with any other driver.”
He continued, “Lewis and I, even in the face of a less encouraging scenario like the start of this season, we are always aligned in wanting to try to improve things and in wanting to be together next year. And for a couple of months, we have been telling each other that we could go on, maybe five or 10 years, right? So none of this is true.”
Wolff also commented on Lewis’ performance at the start of the season, following his World Title loss in 2021. “At the beginning, as for all of us, it was not easy to accept reality, it is certainly not a pleasant experience. But after the first few races he got his very special spirit back, he was totally focused on getting this car to the top, and even when we went through very difficult days, he was always the most positive person in the team."
