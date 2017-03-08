autoevolution
Photon Red Jaguar I-Pace Shows the New Face of Jaguar in Geneva

 
Jaguar is currently in the midst of the greatest reinvention process in its history, with the I-Pace electric SUV concept showing us the fresh face of the big cat brand after more than eight decades of activity.
The concept for Jaguar's first EV was introduced at last year's Los Angeles Motor Show, with the high-riding contraption getting a new color for its European debut in Geneva, namely Photon Red.

Don't let the F-Pace-like dimensions of the electric crossover trick into into believing the upcoming model is an evolution of a current model in the automaker's line-up.

The I-Pace is based on an all-new EV architecture, one that sees the batteries being found in the floor of the vehicle. As such, the I-Pace's center of gravity sits 120mm lower compared to that of the F-Pace.

The structure housing the battery and the cooling system that sits around it is modular. So, once the I-Pace breaks the ice, you should expect the architecture to be used by multiple Jaguar Land Rover models.

Each axle packs an electric motor producing 197 hp, with the overall output of the vehicle sitting at 395 hp and 516 lb-ft. According to the the Coventry automotive producer, the 0 to 60 mph time of the I-Pace sits at 4 seconds flat.

The concept, which features a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, comes with a driving range of 310 miles per charge.

The EV market is young enough to allow many enthusiasts to consider the I-Pace is a Tesla Model X rival, but a more fitting competitor for the electron juice-sipping Jag should come from Mercedes-Benz. We're referring to the 2016 Paris Motor Show's Mercedes Generation EQ Concept, whose production version will land in 2019.

The Jaguar I-Pace is scheduled to hit the market next year, with 2018 also being the year that will see Audi kicking off production of the Q6 e-tron quattro.
