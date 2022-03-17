Phoenix E Is the Mighty Electric Towbarless Tractor That Can Move Aircraft at 15.5 MPH

One of the ways in which aviation operators are supporting a green future is by switching to hybrid or all-electric vehicles for ground operations at airports. Lufthansa Leos, the Lufthansa Group ground handling specialist, has just added to its fleet an electric towbarless tractor with impressive performance.
Aircraft tow tractors don’t have easy jobs. They’re considered airport workhorses, as each vehicle completes up to 20 towing jobs every day, adding up to ten hours of operation. Considering the stamina that’s required, it might have seemed unlikely for battery-electric alternatives to be up for the job. But German manufacturer Goldhofer developed several electric aircraft tractors that can successfully compete with conventional ones.
Phoenix E, which has recently started operating with Lufthansa, stands out not just because it’s emissions-free, but also due to its towbarless design. The absence of a tow bar allows the nose wheel of the aircraft to be lifted and locked, which enables the tractor to move faster and to maneuver easier.
Boasting a battery capacity of 165-kilowatt hours, and a drive power of 240 kW, the Phoenix E tractor can move aircraft at 15.5 mph (25 kph). Plus, it does so without any harmful emissions and without the noise and vibration of conventional tugs.
But is the battery sufficient for the grueling 10-hour daily operations? According to Lufthansa, the energy requirement of handling up 20 towing jobs each day is double compared to the tractor’s battery capacity. Luckily, the thermos-controlled battery system was designed for fast recharging. This way, the Phoenix E can get a quick recharge even during short breaks at work, using the dedicated charging infrastructure.
To be even more sustainable, this electric tractor is recharged with green electricity. Phoenix E is a pioneer, as the first all-electric vehicle operated by Lufthansa Leos, but the fleet also includes two hybrid tow vehicles, operating at the Frankfurt Airport.
The introduction of Phoenix E is one step further for Lufthansa, which plans to achieve carbon-neutral ground operations by 2030.
Phoenix E, which has recently started operating with Lufthansa, stands out not just because it’s emissions-free, but also due to its towbarless design. The absence of a tow bar allows the nose wheel of the aircraft to be lifted and locked, which enables the tractor to move faster and to maneuver easier.
Boasting a battery capacity of 165-kilowatt hours, and a drive power of 240 kW, the Phoenix E tractor can move aircraft at 15.5 mph (25 kph). Plus, it does so without any harmful emissions and without the noise and vibration of conventional tugs.
But is the battery sufficient for the grueling 10-hour daily operations? According to Lufthansa, the energy requirement of handling up 20 towing jobs each day is double compared to the tractor’s battery capacity. Luckily, the thermos-controlled battery system was designed for fast recharging. This way, the Phoenix E can get a quick recharge even during short breaks at work, using the dedicated charging infrastructure.
To be even more sustainable, this electric tractor is recharged with green electricity. Phoenix E is a pioneer, as the first all-electric vehicle operated by Lufthansa Leos, but the fleet also includes two hybrid tow vehicles, operating at the Frankfurt Airport.
The introduction of Phoenix E is one step further for Lufthansa, which plans to achieve carbon-neutral ground operations by 2030.