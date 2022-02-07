European Airline Passengers Are Encouraged to Support Carbon-Neutral Flying

Clean aviation isn’t just about testing alternative fuels and building innovative aircraft – each individual who benefits from the aviation sector also needs to support these initiatives. The transition to green flights will be accelerated if passengers take on a more active role, and one major aviation group is giving them the chance to do so.
Lufthansa is not only committed to the big CO2 neutrality goal by 2050, but also plans to achieve a milestone on that path by the end of the decade, when it will bring its CO2 emissions levels to less than half, compared to 2019. To achieve that, the Group is modernizing its fleet, using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), but also introducing some new services that are specifically meant for CO2-neutral flying.
The latest service of this kind introduced by the Group allows passengers to contribute to lowering harmful emissions, from the comfort of the cabin, in-flight. Each of them can access this service via the onboard entertainment system, where it is displayed. Here, they have several options – they can go for SAF made from biogenic residues, a carbon offset project run by an NGO, or a combination of both. The app is easy to use on their mobile devices, using the cost-free onboard connectivity.
Using the app allows them to see right away how they have impacted the CO2 level of their flight, that day. The system is based on the “Compensaid” platform, launched by the Lufthansa Innovation Hub in 2019. At first, the feature will be available only for short- and medium-haul flights to and from Munich, but the Lufthansa Group airline SWISS will also test the service on a few selected long-haul aircraft.
This new CO2-neutral flight option for passengers comes after Lufthansa was awarded a good rating in global climate ranking, earlier this month. The Group has been participating in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) reporting since 2006, and this year it was rated “B”, showing an improvement in its climate-neutral strategy and implementation.
The latest service of this kind introduced by the Group allows passengers to contribute to lowering harmful emissions, from the comfort of the cabin, in-flight. Each of them can access this service via the onboard entertainment system, where it is displayed. Here, they have several options – they can go for SAF made from biogenic residues, a carbon offset project run by an NGO, or a combination of both. The app is easy to use on their mobile devices, using the cost-free onboard connectivity.
Using the app allows them to see right away how they have impacted the CO2 level of their flight, that day. The system is based on the “Compensaid” platform, launched by the Lufthansa Innovation Hub in 2019. At first, the feature will be available only for short- and medium-haul flights to and from Munich, but the Lufthansa Group airline SWISS will also test the service on a few selected long-haul aircraft.
This new CO2-neutral flight option for passengers comes after Lufthansa was awarded a good rating in global climate ranking, earlier this month. The Group has been participating in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) reporting since 2006, and this year it was rated “B”, showing an improvement in its climate-neutral strategy and implementation.