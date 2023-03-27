PHEV McLaren Artura Drags 730-HP Ferrari F12, 670-HP Corvette Z06, Guess Who Wins!

We are going to be fair, and if you do not want to spend less than two minutes of your precious time checking out the 671-horsepower McLaren Artura ducking it out with a traditional Italian V12 and a crazy American V8, then the results are all written down below.
But first, let us meet the contestants and speak a little about the setting. So, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the most hyped American sports car, at the moment. That speaks mountains about GM’s Team Corvette, which also has the second-most hyped supercar across the news, aka the first-ever electrified and AWD Corvette E-Ray! Well, at least that could be the opinion of folks who are only interested in quarter-mile dragstrip shenanigans, of course.
As such, if you are one of them diehards about straight-line (prepped) acceleration, you might be quite familiar with the never-ending string of vloggers who feed our racetrack cravings with lots of interesting battles. One of them is also Brooks Weisblat, of DragTimes fame, who recently had the opportunity to pit the novel C8 Corvette Z06 wonder against an equally fresh opponent – McLaren’s latest representative of the Sports Series, aka the plug-in hybrid Artura. Dressed to impress in iridescent green attire, the British PHEV is certainly a sight to behold!
Alas, this is not only about the Artura versus Z06 brawl. Not at all, since on this occasion we are sharing a second POV on the matters, courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube. He is a major fan of the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida, and of course, he did not miss the opportunity to witness Weisblat’s skirmish. But he is also giving us novel insight into the kind of oomph the McLaren Artura packs.
As such, the initial skirmishes featured a different contender for the PHEV British sports car, which opposed its 3.0-liter twin-turbo 120-degree V6 and Axial Flux E-Motor assembly against a traditional V12 foe. That would be the previously mighty, 730-horsepower Ferrari F12berlinetta! Still, it succumbed to the modern PHEV blow of the Artura on two occasions – given the 10.48s to 11.06s and 10.55 to 11.11s victories. Then, from the 0:54 mark, it was time for the Z06 versus Artura battles.
Which, of course, had the same outcome as in Brooks’ video. That means the high-tech Brit managed to deliver a couple of blows to American quarter-mile honor in the form of 10.56s to 10.92s and 10.53s to 10.93s wins. Well, at least the Corvette Z06 was the best-sounding representative on the lot. And, no worries, we feel that this is not over, just yet. Instead, the McLaren Artura should probably prepare for upcoming Corvette battles of the E-Ray variety!
