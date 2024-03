Peugeot's 2008 Gains Self-Charging Hybrid Powertrain With Sub-1-Mile Electric Range

kW

Photo: Peugeot

The model is called the Hybrid 136 e-DSC6 and features a gasoline engine with a 1.2-liter displacement paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A 21(29 ps/28 hp) electric motor assists it, and the total system output is 136 ps (134 hp/100 kW).Peugeot says the electric motor takes its juice from a tiny 0.948-volt lithium-ion battery. And if you were wondering about the zero-emission range, it is up to 1 km, which comes out to 0.6 miles. According to the automaker, the addition of the hybrid assistance improves fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by up to 26 g/km compared to the PureTech 130 EAT8.The new Hybrid 136 e-DSC6 powertrain is available on the Active, Allure, and GT trim levels, sitting above the 1.2L PureTech manual with its 130 ps (128 hp/96 kW). Other powertrains available include the 1.2L gasoline making 100 ps (99 hp/74 kW) on the Active and the 130 ps (128 hp/96 kW) 1.2L unit, both fitted with a stick shift. The Allure is also offered with the aforementioned powertrain, albeit with an eight-speed auto ‘box.Besides the new self-charging hybrid option, Peugeot's subcompact crossover can also be ordered with a 50 kWh battery and a 136 ps (134 hp/100 kW) electric motor on the E-2008 . The car manufacturer states this version can be recharged from 20 to 80 percent in under half an hour at a 100 kW connection and in seven and a half hours at 7.4 kW. The-rated range, in this case, is 344 km (214 miles).This powertrain can be specified to the Active, Allure, and GT grades, priced from £35,700 (equal to $45,315), £37,700 ($47,855), and £39,900 ($50,645), respectively. Speaking of the pricing, the new Hybrid 136 e-DSC6 starts at £27,770 ($35,250) on the Active, £29,770 ($37,790) on the Allure, and £31,970 ($40,580) on the GT.The top-of-the-line flavor of the 2024 Peugeot E-2008 uses a slightly punchier electric motor, with 156 ps (154 hp/115 kW). It has a 54 kWh battery pack and can travel up to 401 km (249 miles) on a full charge. Pricing kicks off at £40,700 ($51,660), which makes it £800 ($1,015) pricier than the lesser zero-emission powertrain and £4,090 ($5,190) more expensive than its cousin from Vauxhall, the Mokka Electric Order books for the entire 2024 Peugeot 2008 and E-2008 family are open in the United Kingdom, and the lion brand states that the first customer deliveries are set to kick off this month (March 2024).