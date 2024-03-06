Peugeot's 2008 Gains Self-Charging Hybrid Powertrain With Sub-1-Mile Electric Range

After almost one year since the mid-cycle refresh, the second-generation Peugeot 2008 family has been expanded in the United Kingdom, with the company's local arm announcing the introduction of a new self-charging hybrid variant.
The model is called the Hybrid 136 e-DSC6 and features a gasoline engine with a 1.2-liter displacement paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A 21 kW (29 ps/28 hp) electric motor assists it, and the total system output is 136 ps (134 hp/100 kW).
Peugeot says the electric motor takes its juice from a tiny 0.9 kWh 48-volt lithium-ion battery. And if you were wondering about the zero-emission range, it is up to 1 km, which comes out to 0.6 miles. According to the automaker, the addition of the hybrid assistance improves fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by up to 26 g/km compared to the PureTech 130 EAT8.
The new Hybrid 136 e-DSC6 powertrain is available on the Active, Allure, and GT trim levels, sitting above the 1.2L PureTech manual with its 130 ps (128 hp/96 kW). Other powertrains available include the 1.2L gasoline making 100 ps (99 hp/74 kW) on the Active and the 130 ps (128 hp/96 kW) 1.2L unit, both fitted with a stick shift. The Allure is also offered with the aforementioned powertrain, albeit with an eight-speed auto ‘box.
This powertrain can be specified to the Active, Allure, and GT grades, priced from £35,700 (equal to $45,315), £37,700 ($47,855), and £39,900 ($50,645), respectively. Speaking of the pricing, the new Hybrid 136 e-DSC6 starts at £27,770 ($35,250) on the Active, £29,770 ($37,790) on the Allure, and £31,970 ($40,580) on the GT.
The top-of-the-line flavor of the 2024 Peugeot E-2008 uses a slightly punchier electric motor, with 156 ps (154 hp/115 kW). It has a 54 kWh battery pack and can travel up to 401 km (249 miles) on a full charge. Pricing kicks off at £40,700 ($51,660), which makes it £800 ($1,015) pricier than the lesser zero-emission powertrain and £4,090 ($5,190) more expensive than its cousin from Vauxhall, the Mokka Electric.
Order books for the entire 2024 Peugeot 2008 and E-2008 family are open in the United Kingdom, and the lion brand states that the first customer deliveries are set to kick off this month (March 2024).
Peugeot says the electric motor takes its juice from a tiny 0.9 kWh 48-volt lithium-ion battery. And if you were wondering about the zero-emission range, it is up to 1 km, which comes out to 0.6 miles. According to the automaker, the addition of the hybrid assistance improves fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by up to 26 g/km compared to the PureTech 130 EAT8.
The new Hybrid 136 e-DSC6 powertrain is available on the Active, Allure, and GT trim levels, sitting above the 1.2L PureTech manual with its 130 ps (128 hp/96 kW). Other powertrains available include the 1.2L gasoline making 100 ps (99 hp/74 kW) on the Active and the 130 ps (128 hp/96 kW) 1.2L unit, both fitted with a stick shift. The Allure is also offered with the aforementioned powertrain, albeit with an eight-speed auto ‘box.
Besides the new self-charging hybrid option, Peugeot's subcompact crossover can also be ordered with a 50 kWh battery and a 136 ps (134 hp/100 kW) electric motor on the E-2008. The car manufacturer states this version can be recharged from 20 to 80 percent in under half an hour at a 100 kW connection and in seven and a half hours at 7.4 kW. The WLTP-rated range, in this case, is 344 km (214 miles).
This powertrain can be specified to the Active, Allure, and GT grades, priced from £35,700 (equal to $45,315), £37,700 ($47,855), and £39,900 ($50,645), respectively. Speaking of the pricing, the new Hybrid 136 e-DSC6 starts at £27,770 ($35,250) on the Active, £29,770 ($37,790) on the Allure, and £31,970 ($40,580) on the GT.
The top-of-the-line flavor of the 2024 Peugeot E-2008 uses a slightly punchier electric motor, with 156 ps (154 hp/115 kW). It has a 54 kWh battery pack and can travel up to 401 km (249 miles) on a full charge. Pricing kicks off at £40,700 ($51,660), which makes it £800 ($1,015) pricier than the lesser zero-emission powertrain and £4,090 ($5,190) more expensive than its cousin from Vauxhall, the Mokka Electric.
Order books for the entire 2024 Peugeot 2008 and E-2008 family are open in the United Kingdom, and the lion brand states that the first customer deliveries are set to kick off this month (March 2024).