2020 Peugeot 2008 Compared to Predecessor, Look More Modern

24 Nov 2019, 20:04 UTC ·
From a struggling French automaker, Peugeot is playing at the top of the game right now. Most of that is down to smart business. However, we want to imagine that good car design plays a part too, and the new 2008 crossover is a good example.
Crossovers are really popular in Europe right now, the smaller the better. Bold designs are a pretty common sight, but there's nothing quite like the 2008. This fresh model looks expensive, as if it could wear Range Rover badges or BMW badges.

Because of its high price, the car probably can't rise to the top of the segment, currently secured by the Renault Captur. But it's the runner up in France, and the comparison with the first generation is pretty interesting.

This video from French magazine L'argus makes things pretty clear. This new model is based on the company’s Common Modular Platform It's 14 cm longer than before, a bit wider too.

The shape's different too. Like a smaller version of the successful 3008, it's got a tall hood, futuristic creases, and feline lights. The two-tone paint job replaces the ugly step in the old car's roof.

Much like the smaller 208 hatchback, the new Peugeot 2008 is or will be offered with petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains. In terms of gas burners, customers will be able to opt between three different 1.2-liter PureTech three-cylinder turbo unit pumping out 100hp, 130hp, and 155hp respectively. A 1.5-liter BlueHDI diesel version with 100hp is also on offer with a manual transmission. By the end of next year, we should also see the e-2008 with 136hp and a 50 kWh battery pack, enough for a decent EV range.

The technology on offer also sets them apart. For example, there is the Drive Assist system which includes lane positioning assist, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go. On top of this, you can have smart headlights, auto parking and more. And what about that dashboard design? There's nothing on the market quite like the 3D i-Cockpit.

