Peugeot Confirms Electrified Sports Car Lineup, First Model Coming In 2020

Peugeot isn’t a byword for sports cars even though the French automaker has thrilling machines in its lineup, including the 208 GTi and 308 GTi. The 508 R is also in the pipeline, but then again, not even one of these vehicles can be regarded as a sports car.
After presenting the HYBRID and HYBRID4 plug-in hybrid lineup at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the Lion of Sochaux has confirmed that it will debut an electrified sports car in 2020. And the French automaker won’t be stopping here, oh no it won’t!
“Electrification is a new opportunity to offer new high-performance versions to our customers looking for low-emission sports sensations,” commented Jean-Philippe Imparato, chief executive of Peugeot. “Driving sensations will be amplified by the performance provided by electrification. New territories to be explored, new challenges to be met, the adventure of the Peugeot brand continues for an exciting future.”
The question is, why sports cars and not volume-oriented vehicles such as hatchbacks and crossovers? According to Peugeot, the electrified sports cars are in the pipeline because of the uncertainty surrounding the evolution of rallying.
The World Rallycross Championship will go electric in 2021, and based on the latest of reports, the WRC is looking into hybrid and electric options at some point during the next decade. On the other hand, going electric is how Peugeot plans to curb the impact of the WLTP and future emissions standards.
Developed with input from Peugeot Sport, at least one of these sports cars will resemble the e-Legend Concept presented at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Developed as a tribute to the 504 Coupe, this one-off has the makings of a commercial success if Peugeot will ever put it into series production.
Under the skin, the e-Legend Concept features 100 kW of batteries, which enable a theoretical range of 600 kilometers (370 miles). Not one, but two electric motors work together to deliver 456 horsepower and no less than 800 Nm of tire-shredding torque.
