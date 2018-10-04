Peugeot e-Legend Begs to Be Driven at the Paris Motor Show

One of the most exciting concept cars currently on display in Paris at the local motor show is undoubtedly the e-Legend from Peugeot. And by most exciting we don’t necessarily mean technology-wise, but rather from a design standpoint.

When they presented it, a few days ahead of the show’s start, Peugeot also said “boredom is not part of our DNA.” A statement that is true here and has been so ever since the unveiling of the impressive new



Back to the e-Legend, the concept is an ultra-technological modern coupe, a few millimeters longer than the 504 it honors. In the carmaker’s own words, the car formalizes their approach to car design. That could translate into future models that will be drawn more and more like this.



The modern design is empowered by the use of the most advanced technologies. As with most concepts released across the industry these days, the Peugeot e-Legend is electric, autonomous and connected.



Making the vehicle tick are 100 kW batteries that are capable of giving it a range of 600 km (370 miles). Forward motion is achieved using electric motors with a combined output of 456 hp and 800 Nm of torque.



The model features two autonomous modes, Soft and Sharp, allowing drivers to select either increased comfort for the passengers (little to none screens or displays lit, as to not interfere with whatever the passengers are doing) or a more connected ride, with all the tech needed to conduct business while on the road active.



